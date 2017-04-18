Cycling Across Florida for Young Women Affected by Breast Cancer

YSC Tour de Pink® Raises Funds and Awareness in 3 Day Ride

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - This week, YSC Tour de Pink® arrives in Florida, challenging a passionate group of cyclists to pedal 200 miles in the name of young women affected by breast cancer. From April 21-23, 2017, participants, including breast cancer survivors, their families and friends, will ride for one purpose: to ensure no young woman faces breast cancer alone.

The event kicks off Friday, April 21 in Orlando and ends Sunday, April 23 near West Palm Beach, Florida. Over the weekend, riders will journey 200 miles through Kissimmee, Melbourne, Vero Beach, Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie and Hobe Sound.

Tour de Pink is a fundraising event of Young Survival Coalition (YSC), the premier nonprofit dedicated to young women with breast cancer. The funds raised will help educate, empower and connect the more than 12,000 young women who are diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. each year.

The largest cycling fundraiser for breast cancer in the country, Tour de Pink is more than just a bike ride: it's a "rolling community" of survivors, partners, family and friends who find support and empowerment in Tour de Pink.

"By riding through our local communities, we can spread the word that a young woman diagnosed with breast cancer does not have to face her journey alone," said Lisa J. Frank, four-time breast cancer survivor, co-founder of Tour de Pink, YSC founding member and Ex officio/past board president.

Now in its 13th year, YSC Tour de Pink® has generated more than $8 million. YSC anticipates over 500 riders will participate in this year's three national events, raising close to $1.5 million.

To learn more about the event, visit: http://south.ysctourdepink.org/

About Young Survival Coalition (YSC)®

Established in 1998, Young Survival Coalition (YSC) is the premier organization dedicated to young women with breast cancer. Founded by three young survivors, YSC began as a grassroots organization to advocate on behalf of all young women diagnosed with breast cancer to increase their length and quality of life. Based in New York City, with networks nationwide, YSC provides free resources, connections and educational materials so young women with breast cancer feel supported, empowered and hopeful. YSC seeks to educate and influence the medical, research and legislative communities to address breast cancer in young women, and to ensure that no young woman faces breast cancer alone. For more information, visit youngsurvival.org.