Cylance and Bitglass Join Forces to Provide Threat Prevention for the Enterprise

Combined Solution is First to Bring Advanced Threat Protection to Cloud and BYOD

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Bitglass, the total data protection company, and Cylance® Inc., the company revolutionizing cybersecurity with the practical application of artificial intelligence to prevent the most advanced cyber threats, today announced a partnership to bring advanced threat protection to cloud and BYOD.

As enterprises move to the cloud, traditional network security solutions become obsolete as data travels from third party servers, via third party networks to end-user devices. Security must be delivered in-network via Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) and at the endpoints via advanced endpoint security.

Bitglass Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), powered by Cylance, identifies unknown and zero day attacks by combining Cylance's advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence with Bitglass' CASB solution. The combined solution is the first of its kind to stop the proliferation of all threats, including unknown and zero day exploits, on any device -- managed or unmanaged -- and any enterprise cloud application.

Compared with signature-based AV solutions, Bitglass ATP powered by Cylance is dramatically more effective at finding and stopping zero-day threats and the most sophisticated attacks, both known and unknown. Combined with Bitglass' existing market-leading data protection technologies, including DLP, searchable cloud encryption, user behavior analytics and contextual access control, the solution offers comprehensive data protection for SaaS, IaaS, custom applications and BYOD.

"We are delighted to integrate our AI-based technology with Bitglass' CASB solution to extend the preventive power of Cylance to cloud applications and BYOD devices," said Stuart McClure, CEO of Cylance. "Prevention is the ultimate goal of security, changing the role of incident responders from alert validators and full-time threat hunters to that of successful defenders and investigators."

"Bitglass is the leader in real-time data protection in the cloud, at access and on any device," said Nat Kausik, CEO of Bitglass. "Our partnership with Cylance is natural in light of their proven leadership in pre-execution prevention of both known and unknown threats."

About Cylance® Inc.

Cylance is the first company to apply artificial intelligence, algorithmic science and machine learning to cybersecurity to prevent the most advanced security threats in the world. Using a breakthrough predictive analysis process, CylancePROTECT® quickly and accurately identifies what is benign and what is a threat, and prevents malicious code from ever executing on a targeted system. By coupling advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence with a unique understanding of an attacker's mentality, Cylance provides technology and services that are truly predictive and preventive against the most advanced threats.

About Bitglass

Bitglass is a global next-generation Cloud Access Security Broker and agentless mobile security company based in Silicon Valley. The company's solutions enable real-time end-to-end data protection, from the cloud to the device. Bitglass is backed by Tier 1 investors and was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.