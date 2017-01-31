CynergisTek Wins 2017 Best in KLAS Award in Cyber Security Category

Company Earns Number One Ranking in New Category, Cyber Security Advisory Services

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - CynergisTek™, an Auxilio company ( OTCQB : AUXOD), an industry leader in health information privacy, compliance and cyber security, today announced that it was ranked Best in KLAS in the Cyber Security Advisory Services category in the 2017 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services report. This is the first time this category has been included in the Best in KLAS rankings.

The 2017 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report provides a high-level overview of performance ratings for vendors offering software, professional services and medical equipment to the healthcare industry. The report includes client satisfaction scores and benchmark performance metrics, which many provider organizations reference when they select IT partners. According to the report, CynergisTek received the highest scores from its clients in overall satisfaction. CynergisTek received an overall score of 93.7 out of 100.

"This is a great honor and incredibly humbling. This accolade is particularly gratifying since it is based on our clients' own experiences with our consultants and services," said Mac McMillan, CEO of CynergisTek. "I've always been a huge proponent of what KLAS does and how they do it. Moreover, the addition of this category by KLAS reinforces the critical importance of cyber security advisory services in healthcare at this time and the call from CIOs for more resources to help them meet the cyber security challenges they face."

CynergisTek was also recognized by KLAS in 2016 in a report titled, "Security Advisory Services: Which Firms Are Helping Providers Sleep at Night?" where it was named the highest-rated firm that healthcare provider organizations rely on for security consulting and services.

"The Best in KLAS report celebrates and recognizes vendors who have made significant strides to improve healthcare while addressing changes like payment reform and the shift to population health. The KLAS team applauds your efforts and acknowledges your commitment to innovation and achievement," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "As the years go by, we are continually humbled by the number of providers who share their experiences with us; they make all our reports, especially our Best in KLAS report, possible."

In mid-January, CynergisTek announced it would be merging the resources of Redspin and Delphiis, adding additional technical security and risk management capabilities to its service offerings, further validating the company's mission to meet the growing security needs of its customer base.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, an Auxilio company (www.cynergistek.com), is a top-ranked cybersecurity and privacy consulting firm. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy and security programs against regulatory requirements and assists in developing risk management best practices. Since 2004 the company has served as a partner to hundreds in the healthcare industry and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and security, and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security Advisory Services.

About Auxilio

Auxilio (www.auxilioinc.com) provides complete document workflow solutions and IT security services to healthcare organizations across the United States. Auxilio has helped its clients save more than $80 million since 2004 by providing solutions which lower costs, improve operational efficiency and enhance security. Auxilio's iPLATFORM, an intelligent workflow automation suite delivers a customer driven, vendor neutral approach to secure patient health information, reduce waste and drive additional savings opportunities. Auxilio serves a national portfolio of nearly 220 hospital campuses and manages over 1.5 billion documents annually from over 90,000 devices supporting over 280,000 caregivers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the enhancement of shareholder value and the Company's strategy relating to uplisting to a national exchange. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or without charge from the Company.