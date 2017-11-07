Cynthia Garneau, President of Bell Helicopter Textron Canada, Elected Chair of the AIAC Board

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 7, 2017) - The Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC) is pleased to announce the election of Cynthia Garneau, President of Bell Helicopter Textron Canada, as Chair of the AIAC Board of Directors. Ms. Garneau succeeds David Gossen, President of IMP Aerospace & Defence, who served as Chair of the AIAC Board over the last year.

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to serve as AIAC's Board Chair," said Ms. Garneau. "Maintaining our strategic edge, both here in Canada and around the world, will require a commitment to leveraging our expertise in collaborative innovation to drive growth and attract diverse talent across industries. I look forward to working with AIAC's Board and management team to ensure the ongoing success of Canada's aerospace industry in the years ahead."

Jim Quick, President and CEO of AIAC, officially welcomed Ms. Garneau to her new role at AIAC's Annual General Meeting on November 7. "Cynthia Garneau is an experienced executive and a leading voice within Canada's aerospace community. I am confident that, as Chair, her guidance and expertise will strengthen the association and position the industry for even greater success," Mr. Quick said. "On behalf of all of us at the AIAC, I offer our heartfelt congratulations to Cynthia on her election as Chair and look forward to working with her during the coming year."

The Board also acknowledged the service and contributions of AIAC's outgoing chair, Mr. David Gossen. "Mr. Gossen's leadership and strategic vision have been invaluable to AIAC's growth and achievements over the last year," Mr. Quick said. "I would like to personally thank David for his commitment to our association and industry and am very pleased that he will remain active on AIAC's Board in the coming year."

AIAC is the national association representing Canada's aerospace manufacturing and services sector. As the world's fifth-largest aerospace industry, Canada's aerospace sector contributes nearly $28B to the economy in GDP, exports 80% of its output, and dedicates over 20% of its activity to research and development (R&D). Aerospace is responsible for the employment of 208,000 Canadians.

Composition of the Board of Directors 2017-2018:

Members of the Executive

Cynthia Garneau Chair President, Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Ltd. Patrick Mann Vice Chair President, Patlon Aircraft & Industries Jim Quick President & CEO AIAC David Gossen Past Chair President, IMP Aerospace & Defence Keith Donaldson Honorary Treasurer & Secretary Vice President, Sales & Business Development, Apex Industries Inc. Brad Audette At Large Director, Engine Programs, MTU Maintenance Ltd. Charles Bouchard At Large Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin Canada David Curtis At Large President & CEO, Viking Air Ltd Marc Parent At Large President & CEO, CAE Inc. Mike Pley At Large President, Pley Consulting Inc. Pierre Pyun At Large Vice President, Government Affairs, Bombardier John Saabas At Large President, Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp. Daniel Verreault At Large Director for Canada, Military Systems Operation, GE-Aviation

Directors

Bryan Akerstream Director, Business Development, KF Aerospace James Barnes Director, Canada - Global Marketing, Boeing Defense, Space & Security Sylvain Boisvert General Delegate, SAFRAN Brad Bourne President & CEO, Firan Technology Group Corporation Tony Burgess President, TDM Technical Services Jacques Comtois Vice President & General Manager, L-3 Communications MAS Stewart Cramer Chief Executive Officer, Vertex Precision Manufacturing Ltd. Denis Giangi President, Rolls-Royce Canada Daniel Goldberg President & CEO, Telesat Michel Grenier Vice President & General Manager, Thales Canada Avionics Amandeep Kaler General Manager, Avcorp Industries Inc. Gilles Labbé President & CEO, Héroux-Devtek Inc. John Maris President, Marinvent Corporation David Muir President, GasTOPS Ltd. Lee Obst Managing Director, Rockwell Collins Canada Kim Olson Senior Vice President, StandardAero Michel Potvin President & CEO, Esterline CMC Electronics Inc. Kevin Russell Vice President & General Manager, Asco Aerospace Canada Ltd. Romain Trapp President Canada & COO North America, Airbus Canada Tim Whittier Director, Government Relations-Landing Gear, UTC Aerospace Systems Daniel Zannata VP, Business Development, Marketing and Contracts, Magellan Aerospace Corp. To be appointed MDA

Biography

Cynthia Garneau

President, Bell Helicopter Textron Canada

Cynthia Garneau was named President of Bell Helicopter Textron Canada, Mirabel in January 2016.

In her current role, Cynthia is responsible for leading all Mirabel operations with a focus on executing an integrated strategy to keep operations competitive and viable in an ever-changing global market.

Cynthia joined Bell Helicopter in 2004 as a Contracts and Compliance Manager at the Mirabel facility. She has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility within Supply Chain Management, Public Affairs and Government Relations. Most recently, Cynthia was named the Director of Integrated Business Planning and Production Engineering organization and a key member of the Bell Helicopter Canada leadership team.

Cynthia is a proven aerospace leader with more than 20 years of experience leading complex teams at major original equipment manufacturers. Before joining Bell Helicopter, Cynthia held various leadership and technical roles at Bombardier Aerospace; where she helped launch several major aircraft program initiatives and key negotiations for the Business Aircraft group.

Cynthia earned a Bachelor of Specialized Education as well as a Bachelor of Law, both from Sherbrooke University. She is a lawyer and member of the Québec Bar since 1994. She is also a member of the Board of Directors for both the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada and Aero Montreal.