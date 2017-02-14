Cypherpath and IBM Cloud Partner to Enable Quick and Easy Provisioning of Secure Private and Hybrid Clouds on Bare Metal Infrastructure

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Cypherpath, the leader in on demand software-defined infrastructure solutions, today announced it has partnered with IBM Cloud Infrastructure to provide shared enterprise customers with the ability to easily and quickly provision private and hybrid cloud environments on bare metal architecture. The partnership is designed to enable new and current resellers to quickly onboard with Cypherpath and IBM, and provide seamless and rapid cloud solutions for enterprise cloud customers.

Under this new agreement, Cypherpath and IBM provide IT and DevOps teams the ability to easily provision any bare metal infrastructure to deploy virtualized and/or containerized cloud technologies, while ensuring isolation of the cloud workloads to meet the security needs of the enterprise teams. Joint customers have the freedom to build, deploy, run and move clouds of any size, to any location on demand. The Cypherpath IBM partnership also provides the needed agility for simple and secure lifecycle management of the infrastructure.

"The new Bluemix Validated Partner Program helps IBM Business Partners identify valuable resources which enable our customers to build, deploy, and manage cloud infrastructure," said Ed Bottini, Director, ISVs and Bluemix Channel Partners, IBM. "We worked closely with Cypherpath to be the first Bluemix Validated Partner to join our ecosystem to offer optimized private and hybrid cloud solutions."

Cypherpath employs its Software Defined Infrastructure Operating System (SDI OS™) to dramatically reduce the total cost of ownership of an enterprise cloud by abstracting the underlying infrastructure (compute, network and storage) from applications and cloud environments, making it easy to configure and enhance utilization of the bare metal infrastructure.

"Our customers are looking for the agility and portability needed to scale their business," said Danial Faizullabhoy, CEO of Cypherpath. "To solve this, we are the first company to provide a 'Cloud as a File' (CaaF) encapsulation capability within our Software Defined Infrastructure Operating System. CaaF encapsulation means enterprises can create blueprints of their software defined infrastructure via a drag and drop interface, and share, move, save, delete or copy these blueprints as easily as using a file."

Each CaaF can be provisioned with a single click on the underlying bare metal infrastructure and can be copied and replicated in order to deploy multiple instances of the same environment on the same bare metal infrastructure or be moved to different data center locations altogether. It can also be copied and stored to create backups as needed. By implementing Cypherpath's CaaF approach on IBM Softlayer's bare metal infrastructure, customers are provisioning their virtualized and cloud environments on demand with little to no specialized skills.

ManTech, one of Cypherpath's and IBM's customers, recently leveraged the solution to scale out training services at a lower cost, meeting the business objectives for the global expansion of training. The company sought to deliver quality training and experimental labs on demand, with isolation, to avoid testing and experimentation crossover. On demand scaling was achieved by developing a training lab as a private cloud once and leveraging Cypherpath's CaaF approach to provision as many instances of the same lab to multiple locations.

"The ease and simplicity of modeling, modifying, provisioning, and deploying hundreds of infrastructures when we need them and where we need them is extremely valuable for our DevOps and Operations teams. The IBM Bluemix Infrastructure is a perfect solution for our on-demand and scale out use cases where resources are limited," said Ernest McCaleb, Chief Architect at the DoD Cyber Range, ManTech.

About Cypherpath

Cypherpath's Software Defined Infrastructure Operating System (SDI OS™) provides a distributed enterprise OS that natively brings together compute, virtualization, networking, and storage into an integrated scale-out stack for deploying private, hybrid and public clouds on bare metal infrastructure. Cypherpath fundamentally simplifies clouds by running and managing them as self-contained files. Enterprises rely on Cypherpath for seamless clouds without sacrificing security and control of the Enterprise infrastructure. Cypherpath's "cloud as a file" (CaaF) capability provides IT and DevOps teams with a simple and agile way to provision their cloud infrastructure on-demand, for their applications and services, to dynamically meet the needs of the business. Learn more at http://www.cypherpath.com