Cypress Appoints Robert Marvin Director and VP of Exploration

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Cypress Development Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CYP) (OTCBB:CYDVF)(FRANKFURT:C1Z1) ("Cypress" or the "Company") announces that Robert Marvin, B.Sc., P.Geo., has agreed to serve as a Director of Cypress Development and as Vice President of Exploration for the Company. Mr. Marvin currently holds the position of Exploration Manager for Cypress Development's lithium and zinc projects in Nevada.

Mr. Marvin brings to Cypress a strong history in project exploration and development throughout the Americas. He has been involved in mineral exploration for and evaluation of gold, copper, zinc, lithium and uranium deposits both along the entire Cordillera and in several areas of the Archean shield as an employee and as an independent consultant since 1979. Mr. Marvin graduated from the University of New Mexico with a Bachelor's degree focused in geology, chemistry and mathematics in 1984.

A third generation resource geologist, Mr. Marvin has learned the business from the field starting at an early age. Always keen to explore high grade deposits, Mr. Marvin has been involved in several successful gold-silver projects in Canada, most recently with Bayfield Ventures in the Rainy River gold district in Ontario but also at Meliadine and in the Committee Bay Belt of the far north.

Don Huston, Cypress President, stated: "As Exploration Manager, Mr. Marvin has been instrumental in the Company's exploration success thus far on our Clayton Valley lithium projects in Nevada. We are pleased to promote Mr. Marvin to VP of Exploration for the Company and look forward to his expertise as we advance our projects in Nevada."

About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded lithium and zinc exploration company that continues to acquire and develop potentially viable mineral projects in the State of Nevada, U.S.A.

Cypress is very active in Clayton Valley, Nevada with its team committed to systematically exploring its properties for both a lithium-brine resource and expanding exploration relating to a lithium resource that exists within the large area of non-hectorite "claystone" discovered at surface that has seen recent high lithium assays recovered from these same "claystone".

Cypress Clayton Valley, Nevada Lithium Projects location map:

http://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/i/maps/CYP-Clayton-topo-satalite-small.jpg

Cypress Development Corp. has approx. 35.0 million shares issued and outstanding.

To find out more about Cypress Development Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CYP), visit our website at www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com.

