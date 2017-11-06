Cypress Growth Capital Closes Third Royalty Investment Fund

Track Record of Investment Success and Distinctive Investment Model Lead to Rapid Close

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - November 06, 2017) - Cypress Growth Capital today announced the first closing of its third royalty-based growth capital fund, CGC Royalty Investments III, LP. Building on the success of the firm's prior funds, this $42M vehicle will provide Cypress' distinctive, equity-preserving form of financing to emerging software and technology-enabled services companies in the Southwest. Investors include a diversified group of premier family offices and select individuals in the technology ecosystem.

"We were well positioned to quickly raise the new fund based on our market-leading position as the largest and most active royalty-based growth capital firm in the United States," said Bart Goodwin, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Cypress Growth Capital. "With a track record of more than two dozen royalty-based investments since 2011 and consistently successful outcomes for our portfolio companies, our royalty model is a compelling alternative to venture capital and traditional debt options."

Cypress' royalty-based capital is also attractive to entrepreneurs. "The Cypress investment allowed us to conduct a management buyout of the company, positioning us for our next phase of growth," said Glenn Renner, CEO of HomeSphere, the homebuilding industry's first and only B2B digital lead generation and customer retention platform. "Their highly flexible, debt-based structure allowed us to maintain our valuable equity, saving us millions in our subsequent sale to a private equity firm."

Royalty-based growth capital is equally attractive to investors. "We look at hundreds of alternative investment opportunities each year," remarked Andrew Swartz, Chief Investment Officer of the J. Cleo Thompson Family Office in Dallas, Texas. "What stands out to us about the leadership team at Cypress Growth Capital is their management background in software and technology services. Historically, their funds have generated consistently high returns and the unique approach reduces risk through the rapid return of invested capital."

With the closing of the new fund, the Cypress team will continue to offer its deep operating and entrepreneurial experience to its portfolio companies, an important differentiator from other firms who provide just capital.

About Cypress Growth Capital

For an entrepreneur considering growth funding, Cypress Growth Capital provides an innovative alternative to equity and traditional debt. Cypress invests up to $5,000,000 in emerging companies using a royalty-based approach that preserves an entrepreneur's equity and control. Drawing on a proven track record of royalty-based investments in more than two-dozen software and technology-enabled services companies since 2011, Cypress provides a flexible, patient form of capital that is well suited to the unique financing needs of young, growing companies. With more than $100,000,000 of capital under management across three funds, Cypress is the largest and most active royalty-based growth capital investor in the United States.

