Cypress Growth Capital Promotes Vik Thapar to Partner

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - November 15, 2017) - Cypress Growth Capital, a Dallas-based investment firm providing funding to early stage software and tech-enabled business services companies, has promoted Vik Thapar to Partner.

"We are proud to advance Vik to Partner as he has been instrumental in growing our firm over the past five years," said Ed Mello, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Vik excels at all stages of the investment life cycle and brings an open, collaborative approach to everything he does."

Thapar joined Cypress Growth Capital in 2012 as a Principal. His primary responsibilities include identifying prospective investments and nurturing those opportunities through the entire investment process including due diligence and ongoing portfolio company support and guidance. He has been instrumental in many of Cypress' most successful portfolio companies including Thermi, Madwire and Geoforce. With this promotion, Thapar will join the firm's Investment Committee and will take on even greater responsibility in deploying Cypress' recently raised third royalty fund.

Prior to joining the Cypress team in 2012, Thapar was a venture capitalist for a $200M investment fund sponsored by the State of Texas. He spent the first decade of his career working in the information technology field as a consultant to Fortune 500 companies. Thapar is also very active in the Texas entrepreneur community, currently serving on the Board of Directors of the Southwest Venture Forum, US - India Chamber of Commerce and the University of Texas - Dallas Institute for Innovation & Entrepreneurship. He is also the recipients of the Dallas Business Journal's "2016 40-Under-40 Award" and the "2106 Minority Business Leader Award." Thapar holds an MBA from Southern Methodist University and an undergraduate degree from University of Texas at Dallas.

About Cypress Growth Capital

For an entrepreneur considering growth funding, Cypress Growth Capital provides an innovative alternative to equity and traditional debt. Cypress invests up to $5,000,000 in emerging companies using a royalty-based approach that preserves an entrepreneur's equity and control. Drawing on a proven track record of royalty-based investments in more than two-dozen software and technology-enabled services companies since 2011, Cypress provides a flexible, patient form of capital that is well suited to the unique financing needs of young, growing companies. With more than $100,000,000 of capital under management across three funds, Cypress is the largest and most active royalty-based growth capital investor in the United States.