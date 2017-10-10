Cyrex Laboratories Introduces Salivary Assessment for Early Autoimmune Detection in Canada

Mucosal Immune Reactivity Screen is First to Encompass All Areas of The Cyrex System

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - Cyrex Laboratories, a clinical laboratory specializing in functional immunology and autoimmune reactivity with testing facilities throughout Canada, continues to revolutionize the way healthcare professionals approach immune reactivity and intolerance. Today, Cyrex Laboratories unveils the Array 14 Mucosal Immune Reactivity Screen™, the first and only test capable of assessing mucosal immune reactivity in saliva as it measures SIgA and SIgM (Salivary Secretory Immunoglobulin A and M).

Early diagnosis of autoimmune reactivity is an essential step toward minimizing the severity and impact of a patient's symptoms and condition.Mucosal production of IgA and IgM antibodies appears to be an early event in immune reactivity to dietary proteins, bacterial toxins and tissue antigens.

"Array 14 offers patients an excellent opportunity to identify an autoimmune response early," said Jean Bellin, president of Cyrex Laboratories. "If an autoimmune issue is in the nascent phase of development, the dysfunction may not have reached the blood stream and standard blood tests would read as normal. There has never been such a comprehensive, early stage immune reactivity test like Array 14."

Array 14 is the first test to encompass all areas of The Cyrex System™, including:

markers of barrier integrity

immune reactions against all three environmental triggers associated with autoimmune reaction (food, chemical and pathogens)

autoimmune reactivity to self tissue

Array 14's comprehensive range and ability to identify autoimmune reactivity early makes it an ideal test suited for annual wellness visits, and anyone who suspects a recent change in diet may be impacting their overall health. The complex and comprehensive Array 14 is also an excellent option for pediatricians, patients who have trouble with blood draws, or naturopathic doctors who prefer saliva screens to blood tests.

Patients with chronic inflammatory bowel conditions, a family history of autoimmune disease or who think they may be suffering from immune reactivity and intolerance are advised to inquire with their physician about ordering this innovative Array 14 from Cyrex Laboratories.

The Cyrex clinical consulting team is readily available for a consultation to discuss the results of patient testing upon request from a patient's healthcare provider.

Physicians and other licensed healthcare professionals, as well as patients, can learn more about Array 14 and the other unique arrays that comprise The Cyrex System, at www.joincyrex.com.

About Cyrex Laboratories

Cyrex is a clinical immunology laboratory specializing in functional immunology and autoimmune reactivity. Cyrex offers multi-tissue antibody testing for the early detection and monitoring of today's complex autoimmune conditions. Cyrex develops innovative testing arrays through continuous collaboration with leading experts in medical research and clinical practice. Cyrex technology is built on four pillars of excellence, including the antigen purification system, optimized antigen concentration, antigen-specific validation and parallel testing technology. Cyrex is a CLIA licensed laboratory based in Phoenix, Arizona and holds a Medical Device Establishment License in Canada.

