Cyrex Laboratories Unveils Array 22 in Canada for Unprecedented Accuracy in Assessing SIBO

New Serum Test Identifies Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) to Help Treat Patients Suffering from Irritable Bowels, Malabsorption, Fatigue and More

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Small intestine bacterial overgrowth, or SIBO, is a notoriously challenging disorder to diagnose, due in part to the fact that its signs and symptoms can be confused with many other conditions. For example, many of the millions of people suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) may also have unidentified SIBO, so there is a pressing need for a more accurate assessment of this disorder. Cyrex Laboratories, a clinical laboratory specializing in functional immunology and autoimmune reactivity, is leading the charge with their new Array 22- Irritable Bowel/SIBO Screen.

Array 22 is designed to identify specific bacteria in the small intestine that have migrated from the large intestine, potentially compromising essential barrier integrity and setting the stage for autoimmunity. This serum test is recommended for patients with irritable bowel symptoms, signs of malabsorption such as weight loss, fatty stools or anemia, and conditions such as fatigue, reflux, obesity, food intolerances or skin disorders.

Array 22 assesses potential breach of the intestinal barrier by bacterial cytotoxins and evaluates immune reactivity from their entry into circulation. This cutting-edge serum antibody test improves upon the standard breath tests for SIBO, by not only eliminating the need for exhaustive dietary restriction and collection protocols for patients, but also by providing better specificity and sensitivity.

"With the new Array 22, we're specifically targeting the immediate need for a more precise evaluation of SIBO to give physicians the most accurate information possible to treat their patients," said Jean Bellin, president of Cyrex Laboratories. "We've developed the Array 22 with the unparalleled quality standards and value that Cyrex Laboratories has become known for throughout the healthcare community."

Patients suffering from irritable bowels or who suspect SIBO are strongly encouraged to ask their physicians about Array 22. Healthcare providers may request a consultation to discuss testing results with a member of the Cyrex clinical consulting team. Physicians and other licensed healthcare professionals, as well as patients, can learn more about Array 22 and the other unique arrays that comprise the Cyrex System, at www.joincyrex.com.

