Cytek Biosciences Introduces New Compact Flow Cytometry System

DxP Athena Economically Delivers High Performance, Advanced Capabilities, Ease of Use

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Cytek Biosciences Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of flow cytometry products and services, has launched its DxP Athena™ flow cytometry system. A compact, powerful, easy-to-use cell analyzer that offers the performance capabilities typically only found in instruments that come with a much higher price tag, the DxP Athena makes the benefits of flow cytometry more readily available to a larger number of researchers.

Based on Cytek's proven DxP technology, the DxP Athena has the ability to resolve dim populations in a multicolor format, and offers higher sensitivity levels than competing solutions of the same class. This allows for the clear visualization of rare or difficult to identify cell types. Included with the DxP Athena is Cytek's QbSure® QC software, which ensures optimal daily instrument performance. Highly flexible and upgradeable with multiple configurations of up to 13 colors and a 96-well plate loader option, the DxP Athena's small footprint (21.7 x 20.6 x 22.8 in) enables it to take up less space in the lab.

Key Features and Benefits

Resolution of dim populations: Incorporates DxP Technology with efficient photomultiplier tubes for high sensitivity and resolution.

Incorporates DxP Technology with efficient photomultiplier tubes for high sensitivity and resolution. Built-in maintenance capability: Automated monthly clean bleach cycle minimizes downtime, streamlines maintenance and encourages compliance.

Automated monthly clean bleach cycle minimizes downtime, streamlines maintenance and encourages compliance. Future proofing: Upgradeable to three lasers and 13 colors with an optional 96-well plate loader.

Upgradeable to three lasers and 13 colors with an optional 96-well plate loader. Reliability: DxP Athena incorporates the same DxP Technology used in other Cytek upgraded platforms that are referenced in over 100 publications.





"Cytek's deep experience in cytometer technology research and development -- including lasers and fiber optics -- has all gone into the DxP Athena," noted Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO for Cytek Biosciences. "This new instrument represents the first step on our roadmap that will bring the company full circle as a complete systems solution provider. Our mission is to enable every research and clinical lab to employ the capability of cellular and molecular analysis for rapid disease diagnosis, treatment and monitoring. A flow cytometer that is compact, affordable, and easy to use is a significant step toward that goal."

Backed by Cytek's comprehensive service plan offerings, the DxP Athena is now available. Please visit www.cytekbio.com for more information.

About Cytek Biosciences

Founded in 1992, Cytek Biosciences Inc. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of flow cytometry products and services. Cytek provides compact, affordable instruments with high multiplexing capability and a wide range of services to support medical researchers, scientists and clinicians. Cytek Biosciences Inc. is the outcome of a merger between Cytek Development Inc., a leading pioneer in flow cytometry, and Cytoville Inc., a venture capital backed business focused on advanced medical instrument technology development. The company's headquarters are in Fremont, California with branch offices in Virginia and Shanghai.