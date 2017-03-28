Cytek Biosciences Poised to Accelerate Flow Cytometry Adoption

Seeks to Enable Widespread Access to Cellular, Molecular Analysis for Rapid Disease Diagnosis, Treatment, and Monitoring

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Early detection and diagnosis can greatly increase the chances of successful treatment of diseases. Flow cytometry puts time on the side of researchers and clinicians by giving them the ability to quickly analyze multiple characteristics of single cells simultaneously. Life science researchers know this, yet adoption of this technology has lagged. Cytek Biosciences Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of flow cytometry products and services, is charting a course to shift this paradigm.

A recent $12 million Series B financing round places Cytek even further down the path toward this mission and is added to its Series A financing round, which came in at $12.25 million. "This new capital injection from the investment community is a strong endorsement of our technology and execution, and provides momentum to bring our message of flow cytometry for all front and center," noted Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences.

Flow cytometry is gaining traction as a clinical and research tool in areas such as immuno-oncology and systems biology because it enables the ability to profile a large panel of heterogenous cells from a single sample. However, flow systems with the highest profiling capability are also cost-prohibitive and workflow-intensive -- limiting accessibility to only the most well-funded, deeply-staffed labs. Looking to transcend convention, Cytek is committed to addressing the lack of access to such advanced medical instrumentation by leveraging their breakthrough technologies to develop clinical and research tools that streamline workflows and deliver biological clarity at levels previously available to few scientists.

About Cytek Biosciences

Founded in 1992, Cytek Biosciences Inc. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of flow cytometry products and services. Cytek provides compact, affordable instruments with high multiplexing capability and a wide range of services to support medical researchers, scientists and clinicians. Cytek Biosciences Inc. is the outcome of a merger between Cytek Development Inc., a leading pioneer in flow cytometry, and Cytoville Inc., a venture capital backed business focused on advanced medical instrument technology development. The company's headquarters are in Fremont, California with branch offices in Virginia and Shanghai.