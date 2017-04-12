Cytellix to Exhibit Unique Cybersecurity Services at 27th Annual Government Procurement Conference

Cytellix Provides Compliance Based Cybersecurity Services Amid Ever-Changing Federal Compliance Regulations

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Cytellix -- a proactive cybersecurity managed service provider and compliance-based network security industry-leader -- will showcase its services at the 27th annual Government Procurement Conference on April 19, 2017 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Located at Booth 403, Cytellix will exhibit its managed cybersecurity services, which include:

DFARS & NIST Compliance Standards

CSET Completion & Documentation

Network Risk Assessment & Gap Analysis

Plan of Action and Milestones

Continuous Real-time Monitoring

"Cytellix intentionally focuses its attention on the underserved small-to-medium business (SMB) sector," said Cytellix founder Martha Daniel, a former U.S. Navy cryptologist. "We are excited to showcase all Cytellix has to offer at the Government Procurement Conference; specifically, we want to demonstrate to SMBs who work on government contracts -- those with fewer funds and resources and more at stake -- how they can gain a competitive edge with Cytellix."

With federal regulation requiring the supply chain to meet NIST 800-171 (DFARS 225.204.7012) cyber compliance for all new contracts by December 31, 2017, the Government Procurement Conference -- which aims to foster business partnerships between the federal government, its prime contractors and small, minority, service-disabled veteran-owned and women-owned businesses -- is a fitting setting for Cytellix to exhibit its affordable and valuable solutions. Backed by more than two decades of experience supporting global commercial enterprises and local agencies such as the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the State of California, the Metropolitan Water District and numerous government organizations such as the Department of Defense, U.S. Cyber Command and the Executive Office of the President of the United States, Cytellix has been successfully analyzing the traffic and behavior of millions of IP addresses for organizations in a wide range of data-rich industries, with targeted service focused on SMBs and supply chains.

For more information about the conference, visit https://www.fbcinc.com/e/procurement/default.aspx.

For more information about Cytellix, visit www.cytellix.com or follow Cytellix on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT CYTELLIX: Cytellix, the cybersecurity division of Information Management Resources, Inc. (IMRI), is a privately held cybersecurity managed service provider, specializing in proactive situational awareness. Cytellix has the only solution in the industry that can detect known and "unknown" threats in any enterprise environment, while providing complete network visibility and system compatibility. Cytellix analyzes the traffic and behavior of millions of IP addresses for organizations of every size in a wide range of data-rich industries -- including government, manufacturing, finance, banking, law, higher education and healthcare -- with best-in-class, real-time network scanning technology. In addition to securing network perimeters for the U.S. Army and the Missile Defense Agency, as well as leading corporations such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, Kaiser Permanente and the Walt Disney Company, Cytellix has created an affordable turnkey solution for small- and mid-size companies -- which have become one of the largest targets of cyberattacks in recent years -- and its solutions have protected over 7 million devices thus far. (www.cytellix.com)