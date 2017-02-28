OKLAHOMA CITY, OK--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Cytovance® Biologics, Inc., a leading full-service contract biopharmaceutical manufacturer, today announced the addition of Dr. John Mott as Vice President of Bioprocess Development.

"Cytovance has created a new position within R&D Services responsible for overseeing clinical-stage client projects," said Dr. Jesse McCool, Senior VP of R&D Services, "R&D has developed two distinct service groups to support Cytovance as we grow and build our commercial manufacturing business. We need to drive innovation and continuous improvements across all R&D operations while maintaining phase-appropriate technical approaches for each client's program. John's experience and contributions will be instrumental in fulfilling this strategy."

Dr. John Mott has over 30 years' experience with bacterial protein expression and over 15 years' experience with CHO-based protein expression and production. Prior to joining the Cytovance team, John served in research and leadership positions at Pharmacia and Pfizer, and most recently, as Vice President Laboratory Services at Aragen Biosciences. He has led numerous external industry alliances to explore and develop cellular biology technological advancements, as well as established, and provided administrative and scientific oversight for external academic alliances with Universities in the United States and in Europe. John has eight patent applications, 26 publications, and has presented at numerous conferences. A member of the American Society of Microbiology and the New York Academy of Sciences, and a Senior Editor for the Journal of Industrial and Microbiological Biotechnology, John holds a B.A. in Microbiology and a Ph.D. in Genetics, both from the University of Connecticut.

"I am honored to be recognized by Darren Head, President and CEO of Cytovance, and by Dr. McCool," said John, "I look forward to working with our executive team and talented employees across the organization while leading the Process and Analytical Development groups. Combining Cytovance's clinical-stage R&D facets, including process and analytical method transfer and development, under one umbrella will improve performance and ultimately provide a better customer experience."

Cytovance® Biologics is a biopharmaceutical Contract Development Manufacturing Company (CDMO) specializing in therapeutic protein and antibody production from both mammalian cell culture and microbial fermentation. In addition to its cGMP manufacturing services, the company offers process development, cGMP cell banking, clinical Drug Product fill/finish, and support services from its state-of-the-art Oklahoma City facilities.