OKLAHOMA CITY, OK--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Cytovance® Biologics, Inc., a leading full service biopharmaceutical contract manufacture of mammalian and microbial biologics, today announced the addition of Mike O'Mara as Sr. Vice President of Manufacturing Operations.

"As Cytovance continues to grow, an efficient and collaborative manufacturing operation becomes critical to our clients' success," said Cytovance CEO Darren Head. "Mike brings to his new role a strong track record of success leading teams across our business, including mammalian, microbial operations and cell therapy manufacturing. He is the right leader to help shape our vision as we continue to grow and will be a great addition to our senior leadership team."

"I am honored to be recognized by Darren Head, President and CEO of Cytovance," said Mike O'Mara, "I have the benefit of working with an incredibly talented organization with standout performers at every level. I look forward to working with our executive team, the operations leadership team, the quality unit, and our gifted employees as we continue into the next phase of the company's evolution. Combining all of the 'execution' facets of the Cytovance organization under one umbrella will improve performance, reduce silo effects, and ultimately provide a better customer experience."

Mike O'Mara has more than 23 years' experience in biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing encompassing microbial, mammalian, and cell therapy manufacturing processes ranging from Preclinical/Phase I through Commercial. Prior to Cytovance, Mike worked at DynPort Vaccine Corporation as Senior Director of Manufacturing for 2 years. Mike was TissueGene's Vice President of Manufacturing, and worked for Lonza Biologics for 18 years in several operations and manufacturing positions. Mike has been part of numerous technology transfers, operational excellence initiatives, FDA and Regulatory agency audits, growing organizations and manufacturing expansions/build-outs. Mike holds a B.S in Microbiology from The University of Maryland.

