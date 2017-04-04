CyweeMotion Software Now Supports Android Nougat for QuickLogic's EOS S3 Sensor Processing Platform

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - QuickLogic Corporation ( NASDAQ : QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, today announced the availability of new sensor fusion software from developer CyweeMotion that supports the Android "Nougat" version of the Android operating system for smartphones. This new software enables quick integration and time-to-market for developers designing with QuickLogic's industry-leading EOS™ S3 Sensor Processing Platform for mobile and wearable devices.

The EOS™ S3 platform helps developers to easily offer their customers always-on, always-listening context-aware and voice-enabled applications. The ultra-low power EOS S3 platform delivers the industry's lowest power consumption along with high-bandwidth compute capability and a high degree of design flexibility. Support through CyweeMotion for the Android Nougat (codenamed "Android N" during development) further enhances the platform by enabling developers to integrate the very latest mobile device operating system.

"Android Nougat is the seventh major and latest generation of mobile device operating system from Google," said Scott Haylock, director of product marketing at QuickLogic. "Supporting this OS allows our OEM customers to quickly and easily design our EOS S3 sensor processing platform into the latest and most sophisticated mobile devices."

"QuickLogic's EOS S3 platform and the Android Nougat operating system are a natural fit for our advanced suite of smartphone algorithms," said Max Lin, VP of sales at CyweeMotion. "Now OEM customers can get the benefits of this unique combination of advanced sensor processing capabilities on the latest smartphone operating system."

QuickLogic provides Android N reference design software and evaluation kits supporting the CyweeMotion Sensor Fusion Hub Software for its EOS S3 platform. The evaluation kit is available now, and support for the Android Nougat OS will be available at the end of April. QuickLogic will also support the newest Android Release codenamed "O" when available this year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation ( NASDAQ : QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithms for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, visit www.quicklogic.com.

