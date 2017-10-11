D-BOX collaborates with Ster-Kinekor theatres for the very first time on the installation of 4 new D-BOX venues in South Africa

MONTREAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 11, 2017) - D-BOX Technologies Inc. ("D-BOX") (TSX:DBO), a world leader in immersive motion cinema seating technology and Ster-Kinekor, a division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd., the largest cinema exhibitor on the African continent, are proud to announce an agreement to install D-BOX high-fidelity motion seats in four auditoriums.

Situated in Johannesburg (Rosebank Mall and Mall of Africa), Cape Town (Cavendish Square), and Durban (Gateway Shopping Mall), the theatres will cater to a growing number of movie-goers who are looking for premium entertainment experiences.

With considerable success on nearly 650 screens in more than 35 countries and a growing fan base, this agreement is one more step in their plans to build on the global presence of the D-BOX brand.

"This is our first venture in South Africa, so it's a great honour to collaborate with a prestigious and innovative exhibitor like Ster-Kinekor" says Claude Mc Master, President and CEO of D-BOX. "As we see it, these new auditoriums are more proof that movie-goers all over the world are looking for unique entertainment experiences."

One of the attributes that makes D-BOX so valuable is the intelligent flexibility of their seating configuration because it can be adjusted as business grows. This makes D-BOX the perfect solution for theatres of all sizes, particularly exhibitors like Ster-Kinekor that are focused on long-term growth.

"One of the reasons Ster-Kinekor is at the top of their game is because they understand that the best way to compete in today's marketplace is to offer an exceptional in-theatre experience," adds Bob Raposo, Vice President Sales, EMEA at D-BOX. "The D-BOX-equipped auditoriums are slated to open in December 2017 just in time for the release of the next Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi - the perfect vehicle for movie-goers to experience the kind of hyper-realistic thrills that only D-BOX can deliver."

"We make every effort to offer our customers new and innovative ways to watch movies and we've had great success in the past with IMAX and Cine Prestige," says Wanda Matandela, CEO of Ster-Kinekor Theatres. "D-BOX is the next logical step in our evolution because their technology and expertise fit perfectly into our overall vision of pushing boundaries to give our customers new and unparalleled premium experiences."

While this is the first foray into South Africa for D-BOX, it is driving the company to explore new opportunities that will bring the immersive experience to more markets in this part of the world and build long term, sustainable revenue for exhibitors.

ABOUT D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

D-BOX is a company of visionaries, artists, and innovators. We create hyper-realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. This expertise is one of the reasons why we have collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to tell great stories. Whether it's movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, our mission is to move the world.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:DBO). The head office is located in Montreal and offices are based in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China.

ABOUT STER-KINEKOR

Ster-Kinekor Theatres is a wholly-owned business within the Primedia Group and is the largest movie exhibitor on the African continent. To most South Africans, the word 'movies' is synonymous with the name 'Ster-Kinekor'. The company operates 57 commercial cinema complexes in South Africa, with six international sites based in Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The cinema chain's sites house more than 480 large-scale screens, over 87 264 seats and the largest 3D footprint featuring more than 140 state-of-the-art 3D screens across the country.

As the industry leader, Ster-Kinekor has pioneered cinema concepts such as Cinema Nouveau, one of the world's largest dedicated art-house multiplex circuits, and the luxurious Cine Prestige theatres, the first 'business class' cinema experience in South Africa. It boasts the only cinema on the continent that is fitted with the advanced Dolby Atmos sound system (at Gateway in Durban); and has headed the return of The IMAX® Experience, with the opening of seven IMAX® Theatres across the country.

As one of South Africa's most loved brands, it is Ster-Kinekor's ongoing mission to become synonymous with the unrivalled magic of the cinema experience, by providing 'Great Moments at Their Greatest'. During 2013, the company embarked on a massive roll-out project to convert and equip every cinema with the very latest in digital projection and sound technology. The result of this upgrade is that every cinema now boasts state-of-the-art cinema technology that encompasses 2K and 4K digital projection and 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound systems.

The award-winning SK App, which is downloadable on all smart phone operating systems, is interactive, user-friendly and feature-rich, and recently recorded over 1.9-million downloads. The SK Club loyalty programme rewards members with redeemable points when they swipe their card when buying movie tickets or catering. Combined with industry leading loyalty programmes from Edcon and Discovery Vitality, these give Ster-Kinekor a strong consumer value proposition and competitive advantage.

As the market leader, Ster-Kinekor aims to spearhead the advancement of cinema across both South Africa and the rest of Africa, to ensure that consumers continue to experience movies as they were made to be seen - on the big screen.