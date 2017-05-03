D-BOX Technologies chosen by NFL Experience Times Square to create an unforgettable motion immersive experience

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO) ("D-BOX"), a leader in entertainment motion technology, was selected by NFL Experience Times Square to take part in the creation of a thrilling state-of-the-art sports-themed immersive attraction in the heart of New York City.

Located on the corner of West 47th Street and 7th Avenue at 20 Times Square, the interactive year-round attraction will feature a leading-edge immersive theatre with high-definition projectors and 185 seats powered by the motion of D-BOX Technology. Football fans of all ages will have an unprecedented venue to immerse themselves in the adrenaline, passion and thrills of the game. The multimedia show featuring exclusive creative content from NFL Films gives visitors an exceptional experience that transforms them from fan to player. Fans will take on the viewpoint of the player on the field and in the locker room before being transformed into champions as they are immersed in the pomp and circumstance of the Super Bowl.

Created by Cirque du Soleil and in partnership with the National Football League, NFL Experience Times Square - set to open in November 2017 - will bring the world of professional football to life. The attraction includes a bigger-than-life film with exclusive footage, interactive displays that dive into the NFL training regimen and game plan, physical challenges that allow guests to measure up against the pros, and championship memorabilia, the first-of-its-kind attraction will take fans from the stands to the field.

"Embarking on such a creative and innovative adventure was a natural fit for us," says Claude Mc Master, President and CEO of D-BOX Technologies. "By combining our unmatched, immersive motion technology with NFL Experience's unique vision, we've created an amazing, one-of-a-kind experience that takes the attraction to a whole new place."

"To have our innovative technology recognized and utilized by two respected institutions like the NFL and Cirque du Soleil is extremely rewarding," says Yannick Gemme, Vice President, Sales, Simulation & Training and Entertainment at D-BOX Technologies. "This high-visibility project has created an attraction that will amaze fans and become one of New York City's must-see attractions."

