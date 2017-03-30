D-BOX Technologies and Cineplex Bring Canada's First Ever Reclining Motion Seats to Kingston, Ontario

Installation is Now Complete at Cineplex Odeon Gardiners Road Cinemas

MONTREAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO) ("D-BOX"), a world-leader in motion technology, and Cineplex (TSX:CGX), a leading entertainment and media company, announced today that guests at Cineplex Odeon Gardiners Road Cinemas in Kingston, Ontario, will be the first movie-goers in the country to experience D-BOX Deluxe Reclining Cinema Seats.

Unique in the category, these lavish single motion recliner seats are equipped with extendable foot rests and the individual controls that make D-BOX so distinctive. The result is a highly personalized, totally comfortable and immersive movie-going experience. Opening to the public today, the UltraAVX auditorium at Cineplex Odeon Gardiners Road Cinemas is now equipped with 20 D-BOX Deluxe Reclining Cinema Seats for the community.

"Cineplex is always looking for new ways to enhance the movie-going experience for its guests, which is why we knew these cutting-edge seats would be a natural fit," states Claude Mc Master, President and CEO of D-BOX. "This installation is special for us because it is the first time that we have installed D-BOX Deluxe Reclining Cinema Seats in Canada. We're excited to give movie-goers the chance to experience this unique combination of innovation, luxury and comfort."

"We love offering our guests new entertainment choices and we're proud that today we can offer movie-lovers the opportunity to try D-BOX Deluxe Reclining Cinema Seats for the first time in Canada," said Pat Marshall, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations, Cineplex. "Movie fans across the country love the fun, immersive and unique experience of D-BOX's traditional seat, and we look forward to taking that experience one step further as guests sit back, relax and put their feet up."

Earlier this year, Cineplex replaced the seats in all ten auditoriums at Cineplex Odeon Gardiners Road Cinemas with luxurious recliners. The concept has been rolled out at select Cineplex theatres nationwide and has proved to be very popular with Canadian movie-goers.

About D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO) designs, manufactures and commercialize cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and industrial markets. This unique and patented technology uses motion effects specifically programmed for each visual content which are sent to a motion system integrated into either a platform, a seat or any other product. The resulting motion is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action, thus creating an unparalleled realistic immersive experience.

About Cineplex

Cineplex is one of Canada's leading entertainment companies and operates one of the most modern and fully digitized motion picture theatre circuits in the world. A top-tier Canadian brand, Cineplex operates numerous businesses including theatrical exhibition, food service, amusement gaming, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), Cineplex Media, Cineplex Digital Media, The Rec Room and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices. Cineplex is also a joint venture partner in SCENE - Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Cineplex is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and operates 164 theatres with 1,677 screens from coast to coast, serving approximately 75 million guests annually through the following theatre brands: Cineplex Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon, Cineplex VIP Cinemas, Galaxy Cinemas, SilverCity Cinemas and Scotiabank Theatres. Cineplex also owns and operates the UltraAVX, Poptopia and Outtakes brands. Cineplex trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CGX. More information is available at www.Cineplex.com.