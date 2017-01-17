D-BOX Technologies teams up with ICAR for exciting VR driving experience at the Montreal International Auto Show

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) -

D-BOX Technologies Inc. ("D-BOX") (TSX:DBO), a world leader in immersive motion seating technology, is proud to be part of this year's Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS) at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal from January 20 to 29th, 2017. To mark the occasion, D-BOX has teamed up with ICAR, Canada's ultimate motor sports complex, to present an unparalleled immersive driving experience.

In a demonstration of immersive virtual reality, attendees will be given the opportunity to ride shotgun in a racecar piloted by Bertrand Godin, spokesperson for the 2017 MIAS.

Created in collaboration with UNLTD, this 4-minute ride takes passengers on an exciting lap around the ICAR track at Mirabel. From the driver's seat, Godin lets passengers know what they are about to experience as he puts the car thru its paces to deliver a highly believable feel for every twist, turn, stop and breathtaking acceleration that would happen in an actual racecar. This action-packed VR experience is designed to give participants a small taste of what they can expect when D-BOX launches their driving simulators at ICAR in Mirabel this spring.

"We are extremely happy to be part of The Montreal International Auto Show," says Claude McMaster, President and CEO at D-BOX. "This event attracts passionate car lovers who want to be blown away by the latest and greatest. By partnering with ICAR, we're able to introduce a whole new audience to our cutting-edge motion technology thru a highly-believable, adrenaline-boosting VR adventure."

Yannick Gemme, Vice President of Sales, Simulation and Training at D-BOX, adds, "Our cutting-edge motion technology is designed to recreate the precise feeling of what it's like to sit in the passenger seat of a racecar with Bertrand Godin, one of the country's most experienced and seasoned drivers. It's sure to be one of the main attractions at the Auto Show."

Don't miss this very special opportunity to experience ICAR and D-BOX at the Montreal International Auto Show, kiosk level 5-14 from January 20 to 29th, 2017.

About ICAR

The International Center of Advanced Racing (ICAR) located in Mirabel, is an ultra-modern multi-disciplinary motorsport complex. The facility features a long track of 3.4 km,16-turn road course, a drag strip, twp kart tracks, a drift park and an off-road course. Our circuit is designed by professional race drivers and is accredited both by FIA and ASN. More than a simple race track, ICAR is the ultimate playground for adrenaline seekers and adventurers looking for an intense experience. Our mission is to provide our guests with an unforgettable experience. www.icarexperience.ca

About D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) designs, manufactures and commercializes cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation and training markets. This unique and patented technology uses motion effects specifically programmed for visual content that are sent to a motion system integrated into a platform, seat or any other product. The resulting motion is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action, thus creating an unparalleled realistic immersive experience. www.d-box.com

About UNLTD

UNLTD, a Virtual Reality Production Studio, is a Montreal company specializing in the creation of immersive and interactive content for virtual reality experiences. It offers its services to a variety of media: cinema, TV, video games, marketing, advertising and promotional events. The founders combine more than 50 years of experience in cinema and television with an extensive knowledge of content distribution, production and 3D technology. www.go-unlimited.co

