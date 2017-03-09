D-BOX VR Hits the South by Southwest Interactive Festival With Planet Quebec, the Largest Contingency of Innovative Québec Companies Ever

MONTREAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - D-BOX Technologies Inc. ("D-BOX") (TSX:DBO), a world leader in entertainment immersive motion technology is one of the 50 Québec companies that will participate in the Interactive festival at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, from March 12 to 15. The D-BOX VR station is located inside the Austin Convention Center in the Planet Quebec area, booth 1019.

This delegation, known as Planet Québec, is the largest from the province ever to be part of this exciting event and will be made up of representatives from a variety of sectors including virtual reality, artificial intelligence, the Internet of things, transportation, culture and the creative and digital industries.

For their part, D-BOX is teaming up with Minority Media, a leading-edge VR video game developer, to showcase their latest game, Time Machine VR. The two companies have successfully created a remarkable Jurassic adventure that seamlessly merges VR mastery with jaw-dropping motion effects to immerse players in a spectacular journey through time.

"We are very excited be a part of this massive delegation especially when you consider all the creative talent and innovative products this province will have on display," says Claude Mc Master, President and CEO at D-BOX. "This is the ideal place to introduce our innovative and reliable motion technology to an international market, build our brand and forge strategic partnerships with all the major players at the event."

