D-BOX VR and Minority Media debut exciting VR gaming experience at the 2017 Game Developers Conference

MONTREAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) -

Note to editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. ("D-BOX") (TSX:DBO), a world leader in immersive motion technology, and Minority Media, a leading-edge VR video game developer, are set to debut Time Machine VR at this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco from March 1 to 3, 2017. Time Machine VR motion by D-BOX will be featured at booth PL4240, inside the GDC Play area's Canada pavilion.

By seamlessly merging VR mastery with jaw-dropping motion effects, the two companies have successfully created a remarkable Jurassic adventure that immerses players in a journey through time.

"The 2017 Game Developers Conference is a great opportunity to introduce our cutting-edge motion technology to a whole new audience," adds Richard LaBerge, Vice President Business Development & Content acquisition at D-BOX. "I can't think of a better venue for us to show how our unparalleled motion effects really heighten the narrative."

"The adrenaline-boosting VR story that Minority Media has created is exceptional and is a great combination with our immersive motion effects that furthermore reduce or eliminate the motion dizziness that some people feel with VR," says Claude Mc Master, President and CEO at D-BOX.

Vander Caballero, Founder and CEO at Minority Media, is equally thrilled with the results. "At Minority, we have been making VR happen since 2013," said Mr. Caballero. "The only thing missing from our high-end VR titles, the one thing that fans kept asking about, was true-to-life, immersive motion systems. Now that D-BOX is on board, with its advanced technology, we can make our fans' dreams of full immersion come true."

Minority Media, best known for their work on the time-travel adventure game, Time Machine VR, spent the last three years developing the story and collaborating with the motion coders at D-BOX to create an unparalleled immersive VR experience.

No stranger to the world of virtual reality, D-BOX recently experienced rave reviews for their contribution to The Martian VR Experience, 20th Century Fox's first foray into the world of VR entertainment.

About D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO) designs, manufactures and commercializes cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation and training markets. This unique and patented technology uses motion effects specifically programmed for visual content that are sent to a motion system integrated into a platform, seat or any other product. The resulting motion is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action, thus creating an unparalleled realistic immersive experience.

About MINORITY

Minority Media is an established studio committed to cutting-edge VR game development. Founded by Vander Caballero - a leading figure in Canada's video games industry and a pioneer in VR - the mission at Minority Media is to craft memorable games that set the standard for virtual reality entertainment.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Rommel2_DSC_8738.jpg