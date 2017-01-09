D-BOX welcomes Richard LaBerge as Vice President of Business Development & Content Acquisition

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) - Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX:DBO), a world leader in immersive cinematic motion-seating technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Richard LaBerge as Vice President of Business Development & Content Acquisition for D-BOX.

Mr. LaBerge brings over 20 years of proven experience in sales and business development to this new role with the company. Among his many responsibilities, he will negotiate and acquire value-added content for VR, Theme Parks, Home Entertainment and Racing Simulators from international production studios and distributors.

This new hire represents another step in the company's overall plan to play a bigger role in the widely anticipated growth of the VR and gaming industry in the coming year.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. LaBerge to the company. His vast experience, impressive connections and proven ability to work on an international scale are attributes that will serve us well as we move full force into 2017," says Claude Mc Master, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX. "We are confident that he can help us build on our presence in the VR and gaming market and identify suppliers who can successfully incorporate our innovative technology into their content."

"Like a lot of people, I've had my eye on D-BOX since they were founded," says LaBerge. "Working in the 3D industry for the last 16 years, I've obviously been fascinated at how their innovative motion technology infinitely enhances the immersive experience for movies and games. Now I'm eager to use my experience at this exciting time in the company's trajectory to help solidify their brand and show an entire VR and gaming industry how D-BOX is actually the piece of the puzzle they've been searching for."

Prior to joining D-BOX, Richard co-founded Sensio, a renowned 3D technology company in the cinema and home entertainment industries. In addition to managing the sales force, he was also directly involved in taking the organization from a start-up to a publicly traded company. Mr. Laberge holds an MBA in Marketing & Finance from HEC Montreal and a MBA in Finance from the University of North Carolina.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO) designs, manufactures and commercializes cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and the simulation and training markets. This unique and patented technology uses motion effects specifically programmed for each visual content which are sent to a motion system integrated into either a platform, a seat or any other product. The resulting motion is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action, thus creating an unparalleled realistic immersive experience.

D-BOX®, D-BOX Motion Code®, LIVE THE ACTION®, MOTION ARCHITECTS® and MOVE THE WORLD® are trademarks of D-BOX Technologies Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

