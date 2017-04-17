D&H Wins Best SMB Distributor From Redmond Channel Partner

D&H Receives Recognition from One of Microsoft's Leading Partner Magazines, Acknowledging the Distributor's Value-added Support in the Channel

HARRISBURG, PA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - D&H Distributing, the leading North American computer products and consumer electronics distributor, announces it has been named Best SMB Distributor in Redmond Channel Partner's 2017 RCP Editor's Choice Awards. These awards are granted to "the best and brightest technologies and programs for the Microsoft channel from the last year," according to the publication, which is targeted specifically to Microsoft resellers. This is the second year the magazine has presented the Editor's Choice awards, and the first year that distribution has been recognized as a specific category in the competition.

In the magazine's editorial regarding the awards, Redmond Channel Partner (RCP) acknowledged D&H's ability to support the unique needs of small and midsize businesses in the marketplace, a segment to which not all distributors are able to cater. RCP singled-out D&H Distributing's Business Assurance program as an example of the distributor's outstanding offerings. This program offered more than $23 million in credit line expansions to the channel in 2016 alone, to close to 850 resellers.

"We're honored to receive this recognition on a multitude of levels, since our success is integrally dependent upon the success of our partners. Many vendors have shared that they view D&H as the leader in SMB distribution, and this accolade helps reinforce that," said Dan Schwab, co-president at D&H Distributing. "It confirms our ongoing commitment to developing business opportunities in conjunction with our manufacturers and our resellers, across-the-board. We'll continue to focus on creating value that empowers our customer base, and our vendor community, helping us all to thrive in the channel."

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing believes the most important element of doing business is developing relationships for mutual success. The company continues to build upon its 99-year-old culture by providing its manufacturers, co-owners, and partners with the utmost customer care, consultative guidance and multi-market expertise. As one of North America's leading technology distributors, it delivers a wealth of enablement resources and hands-on support services that empower resellers in the IT channel.

The company engages with solution providers, integrators, and VARs to meet current business challenges, as well as forecast their evolving, real-world needs and prospects for lucrative growth opportunities. D&H maintains a special focus on independent VARs expanding their competencies in areas such as hosted and cloud services, the modern mobile workplace, comprehensive SMB server networks, and cross-market expertise across the small business, education, healthcare, and government verticals, to name a few. The company's value proposition includes professional marketing resources, a new transactional service model, dedicated Solutions Specialists, and a highly-lauded webcast training venue; plus reseller engagement events such as technology trade shows, roundtable opportunities, training "track" sessions, and hands-on "lab" sessions.

The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the US and in Brampton, Ontario, in Canada. Additional warehouses are located in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; and Fresno, CA. Engage with D&H toll-free at (800) 340-1001, via www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor's Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh.