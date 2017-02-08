D2L Grows Footprint in Mexico as New Customers Choose Brightspace to Modernize Learning

WATERLOO, ON--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - D2L, a global learning technology leader, has signed a number of new customers in Mexico as universities and companies are choosing Brightspace, the easy, flexible and smart learning management system (LMS).

More students and employees in Mexico will now have access to a modern learning experience on any device, with an open platform that delivers personalized and adaptive learning, competency-based learning, and predictive analytics at scale. The Brightspace environment has been developed to integrate with any online tools that instructors and students prefer and allows users to work on any network bandwidth as well as offline.

"Brightspace is transforming distance learning with innovative tools such as gamified learning and interactive video, which enable institutions to keep students and employees as engaged in their learning paths as they are with the social media tools they use every day," said Juan Lucca, D2L's VP of Sales for Latin America.

New Brightspace customers in Mexico include:

Aliat Universidades , a university based in Mexico with 27 campuses across the country, selected Brightspace LeaP™, D2L's adaptive learning product, to personalize learning and improve the quality of its educational offerings. "We expect that by being part of our institution, students and teachers will receive added value through this implementation. We want to offer a world-class learning experience," said Amilcar Eli Escalante Bolibar, Director of Academic Programs and Optimization at Aliat Universidades.

Coflex , a manufacturer that has grown to become the largest maker of flexible braided plumbing connectors in Latin America , selected Brightspace for Enterprise to provide personalized and mobile learning experiences to its 572 employees. "Brightspace is highly mobile and interactive, and makes it easy for us to create, update, and share content through the platform. It is a great choice for our employee learning and development needs," said Coflex Human Resources Manager Luis Eduardo Acosta Rodriguez.

Universidad Iberoamericana , a university based in Mexico City, selected Brightspace to modernize its online courses. "Brightspace allows simple browsing, it is intuitive, and enables us to personalize student follow up and link external applications with ease, which improves the learning experience," said Ana Maria Berruecos, Universidad Iberoamericana's Distance Education Director.

The adaptive learning and self-assessment capabilities in Brightspace help customers reach every learner, whether they're first-year university students or mature employees aiming to master new skills. D2L's new partnerships in Mexico are part of the momentum the company has gained in the region as more organizations learn about the intelligent functionality and ease-of-use that Brightspace provides.

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

D2L's Brightspace is a learning management system (LMS) that helps schools and institutions deliver personalized learning in a classroom or online to people anywhere in the world. Created for the digital learner, Brightspace is cloud-based, runs on mobile devices, and offers rich multimedia to increase engagement, productivity and knowledge retention. The platform makes it easy to design courses, create content, and grade assignments, giving instructors more time to focus on what's most important -- greater teaching and learning. At the same time, analytics reports track and deliver insights into the performance levels of departments, courses, or individuals.

Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, the Fosway Group recognized Brightspace on its 9-Grid™ Analysisfor corporate buyers of HR, talent and learning solutions in the EMEA market. Aragon Research included Brightspace in its highly-coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list. www.D2L.com/brightspace.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is the software leader that makes the learning experience better. The company's cloud-based platform is easy to use, flexible, and smart. With Brightspace, companies can personalize the experience for every learner to deliver real results. The company is a world leader in learning analytics: its platform predicts learner performance so that companies can take action in real-time to keep employees on track. Brightspace is used by learners in higher education, K-12, and the enterprise sector, including Fortune 1000 members. D2L has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Brazil, and Singapore. www.D2L.com

