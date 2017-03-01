D2L to Modernize Education for New Customers in Colombia

Higher education and professional organizations select Brightspace to provide flexible learning options, virtual and mobile capabilities

WATERLOO, ON --(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - D2L, a global learning technology leader, is proud to announce that a range of customers across Colombia have selected its Brightspace LMS (learning management system). Universities and other institutions in South America's second-most populous country are opting for Brightspace's flexibility, ease of use on any device, competency-based learning options, and real-time virtual interaction.

Many schools in Colombia must upgrade their educational resources to meet the demands of a job market that has flourished along with the country's strong economic growth. Personalized and adaptive technologies that work in any environment are now a crucial part of the effort to ensure competencies are aligned with content and assessments. As part of D2L's commitment to transform the way the world learns, students and instructors can use Brightspace on any device, on any bandwidth, either online or off.

"Brightspace helps students stay on track to graduate, saving them countless hours of extra coursework," said Juan Lucca, D2L's VP of Sales for Latin America. "Schools in Colombia can leverage Brightspace's technology to become leaders in modern learning, attracting more students locally and from other countries in the region."

New Brightspace customers in Colombia include:

Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia , a university based in Medellin, with campuses in 18 cities, selected Brightspace to provide competency-based education. "One of the great benefits of Brightspace is the ability to use the platform's apps offline. Our students in remote areas will be able to use the platform through the apps," said Angelica Ricaurte, National Sub-Director of eLearning of UCC.

COLDINSQUI, (Colombian College of Surgical Instrument Assistants), an organization that provides professional licenses to all surgical instrument assistants in Colombia, selected Brightspace to provide professional training to surgical instrument assistants nationwide. "Thanks to Brightspace we have had the opportunity to reach professionals in other countries such as Mexico and Uruguay. Through the platform, we have real-time and personalized communication. Thanks to this virtual learning environment we have been able to reach people that we couldn't before," said Daniel Espitia, Executive Assistant to the Presidency of COLDINSQUI.

Universidad EAFIT, a university based in Medellin with campuses in Bogota and Pereira, selected Brightspace to improve its virtual education. "We value all the technological support we receive from Brightspace for the learning process. It helps us in the quality of the courses and eliminates many setbacks that we have with our proprietary platform. It is technology without excuses," said Milena Aragones, Virtual Education Technologies Coordinator of Universidad EAFIT.

