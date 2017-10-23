D2L's Autumn17 Delivers Unprecedented Flexibility, Letting Teachers and Educators Work the Way They Want

Innovative features streamline the day, letting educators focus on what's important: learning

WATERLOO, ON--(Marketwired - October 23, 2017) - D2L, the global learning technology leader, unveils the Autumn17 release of Brightspace, its award-winning learning management system (LMS). With new features to simplify work, it gives teachers and educators more flexibility to deliver impactful learning experiences.

Flexibility — in how, where and when you do your work and learning — is critically important. In fact, The Journal of Vocational Behavior's meta-analysis of 60 published studies in the United States and Canada confirms that flexibility benefits both employers and employees while reducing stress.

"We've been listening closely to feedback from the Brightspace community. You've made it clear ¾ you want to work in a way that's convenient for you, not in a way a system forces you to work," explained Cheryl Ainoa, COO of D2L. "The new features in Autumn17 allow you to streamline your day, freeing up time so you can focus on student engagement and success."

"Your company is evolving and always adding new features as suggested by your clients," said Grace Dorrington, eLearning Support Officer, Saint Stephens College. "I also feel that D2L offers a personal touch to its clients. This makes us feel satisfied and well cared for."

With Brightspace Autumn17, teachers and educators can work the way they want with these new capabilities.

USE THE TOOLS THEY LOVE: With more options to leverage existing resources, it's easy for teachers and educators to build compelling courses. They can leverage content from Microsoft OneDrive® or Google Drive™ effortlessly by adding them with a simple click to the Content tool, Brightspace Lessons and Portfolio. YouTube™ videos now display elegantly inline when the link is added to Brightspace Lessons. As well, teachers and educators can quickly build surveys, self-assessments and quizzes by uploading questions from existing sources to the Brightspace question library.

PROVIDE VALUABLE AND UNBIASED FEEDBACK: Meaningful reviews will help students improve, and can be facilitated with rich annotations and peer reviews using Critique^It Assignments. As well, teachers and educators have the option to use anonymous grading to remove unconscious bias.

WORK WHEN IT'S CONVENIENT: Busy teachers and educators can save a draft of an upcoming assignment to share later, and prep communications ahead of time by scheduling posts for the activity feed. They can maximize their impact with Brightspace by accessing on-demand or live training that is targeted to their skill level and specific needs with new subscription training.

ACCESS FAST AND TIMELY DATA: Admins and CIOs can refresh their data hourly, providing them with powerful knowledge that they can turn into timely actions. Brightspace is the only LMS to provide data this frequently, giving schools confidence that their actions are relevant and based off the most current information.

KEEP IN TOUCH WITH PARENTS IN REAL-TIME: Brightspace for Parents lets teachers connect with parents and guardians to share student work, upcoming assignments and communications effortlessly ¾ enabling positive reinforcement when children need it most.

"Parent engagement at Springfield is one of our key strategies, making sure parents are aware of what's happening with their students. It's critically important because we can't alone provide everything that our students need. That needs to be done in partnership with parents, family, with the community more broadly," stated Paul Foster, Chief Information Officer, Springfield Public School. "We want parents to log in and see the kind of assignments students are being asked to complete, see the kind of discussion topics that teachers are engaging the students with, and obviously being able to see their students' grades so they can keep track of where their students are at."

GIVE YOUNG STUDENTS MORE INDEPENDENCE: Exploring the LMS freely and independently is easy for young students with image-based navigation. Portfolio's new animated cartoon character guides students through every step as they document their learning, enabling them to be more self-sufficient and independent. Teachers can approve posts and share work with parents and guardians using a single click.

"Portfolio's setup, ease of use and innovative design has teachers from Kindergarten to High School excited to document learning. By putting the documentation in the student's hands, it makes capturing learning feasible and fun. Teachers in all roles and subject areas have been looking for a tool like this to help them capture the observations and conversations in the classroom that they need to make fair assessments," said Robert Dunlop, Blended Learning Resource Teacher, Niagara School Board. "D2L has done an amazing job listening to the needs of teachers and students when they designed this tool."

Brightspace Autumn17 will work on whatever device people want: a mobile device, tablet or desktop. Brightspace is the only LMS that has adopted the industry's best practice of fully responsive design that enables a user interface to adapt beautifully to different screen sizes. Ian Wolf, Assistant Professor of English, Louisburg College, commented: "In all honesty, D2L benefits greatly by comparison to our old LMS, but even disregarding that, the cross-platform functionality truly meets our students where they are most comfortable, i.e., their mobile devices."

To view the complete list of new features in Brightspace Autumn17, please visit www.D2L.com/seasonalrelease.

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

D2L's Brightspace is a learning management system (LMS) that helps schools and institutions deliver personalized learning in a classroom or online to people anywhere in the world. Created for the digital learner, Brightspace is cloud-based, runs on mobile devices and offers rich multimedia to increase engagement, productivity and knowledge retention. The platform makes it easy to design courses, create content and grade assignments, giving instructors more time to focus on what's most important: greater teaching and learning. At the same time, analytics reports track and deliver insights into the performance levels of departments, courses or individuals.

Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, Aragon Research included Brightspace in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is the software leader that makes the learning experience better. The company's cloud-based platform is easier to use, more flexible and smart. With Brightspace, companies can personalize the experience for every learner to deliver real results. The company is a world leader in learning analytics: its platform predicts learner performance so that companies can act in real-time to keep employees on track. Brightspace is used by learners in higher education, K-12 and the enterprise sector, including the Fortune 1000. D2L has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Brazil and Singapore.www.D2L.com

