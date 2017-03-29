New entry into competitive power semiconductor market offers 650V-rated models in a wide variety of package configurations; claims across-the-board, industry-best FOM

ADDISON, TX--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - D3 Semiconductor, a company bringing together affiliated semiconductor companies and top-talent experts, announces its inaugural entry into the power semiconductor market with the launch of its +FET™ line of 650V-rated superjunction MOSFETs. +FET MOSFETs enable high-efficiency solutions for a range of hard-switched applications, including PFC boost and inverters used in telecom, enterprise computing, UPS and solar.

The new +FET product roll-out includes over 50 devices with 13 different R DS(ON) ratings ranging from 1000 mOhms to 32 mOhms. Packages types include: traditional thru-hole (TO-220/TO-220FP), surface-mount (DPAK/D2PAK) and advanced surface-mount (5x6/8x8) devices. For all package sizes and ratings, D3 Semiconductor's +FET devices exhibit a Q g R DS(ON) FOM (Figure of Merit) that is among the highest available.

The high efficiency of the new +FET MOSFETs, gained by lowering switching and conduction losses, helps to simplify thermal management. The devices' smooth switching behavior reduces switching noise and drives faster design cycles by lowering the need for snubber circuits. Their advantage of higher ampacity per package type improves power supply density, which in turn enables the use of advanced surface-mount packages in higher power designs.

"In addition to the +FET's excellent performance and reliability, our roadmap is changing the DNA of power devices by infusing mixed-signal functions into high-voltage switching devices," said Tom Harrington, D3 Semi's Chief Technology Officer.

"The initial product lineup of +FET devices are high-performance superjunction MOSFETs that offer socket-for-socket alternatives to competitive parts," said Marty Brown, Senior Consultant for D3. He further added: "Their capabilities place more control into the designer's hands so that systems can be optimized for power density while reducing design cycle time. Extensive benchmarking of these products is already proving their world-class, competitive performance."

For a product table showing the initial +FET product line, please go to: http://www.d3semi.com/MOSFET-Overview.

Pricing in USD for a 650V/80mOhm +FET in 1k quantities: $1.84

Typical lead times are 10 weeks

About D3 Semiconductor

Founded in late 2011, D3 Semiconductor delivers system solutions through its ecosystem of affiliated companies, including Theta Power Systems Ltda, Terigo Semiconductor, LLC, and D3 Semiconductor Asia (D3 Asia). It develops power MOSFETs, motor controllers and gate drivers along with reference designs for motor control applications and power supplies. The company's co-founders, CEO Vince Evelsizer, CTO Tom Harrington and Chairman Albert Vasquez, impart its leadership team with invaluable semiconductor industry expertise, spanning the areas of manufacturing, engineering and management. Leading the company's efforts in support of the largest and highest-growth Asia Pacific region market is Wally Klass, President and Managing Director D3 Asia Sdn bhd. Wally also serves as D3 Semiconductor's Global Business Development Director. D3 Semi also assembles a powerhouse group of talented industry advisors, including Bob Houf, Paul Leonard and Marty Brown. Focused on power conversion and motor control applications, and working from the system perspective, D3 Semi is able to deliver higher-efficiency, integration and performance. For more information, go to: www.d3semi.com.

