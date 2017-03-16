Daddy Yankee and Joss Favela Named Songwriter/Artist and Songwriter and of the Year at 25th Annual ASCAP Latin Music Awards

El Gran Combo Honored With ASCAP Latin Heritage Award Vico C Presented With ASCAP Vanguard Award

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) -

Enrique Iglesias "Duele el Corazón" Named Latin Song of the Year

Sony/ATV Discos Music Publishing Named Publisher of the Year

BMG Gold Songs Named Independent Publisher of the Year

Daddy Yankee and Joss Favela were named Songwriter/ Artist and Songwriter of the Year, respectively, at the 25th annual ASCAP Latin Music Awards, held last night at The Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, PR. ASCAP President Paul Williams was joined by ASCAP Vice President Latin Gabriela Gonzalez to present the award to Joss Favela and MLB Star Bernie Williams surprised Daddy Yankee on stage to present him with the Songwriter/Artist of the Year Award. This is the second time that Favela has received the Songwriter of the Year award and Daddy Yankee's first win in that category.

Tropical music star Gilberto Santarosa presented the ASCAP Latin Heritage Award to El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico in recognition of their unique and enduring contributions to Latin music and Vico C received the ASCAP Vanguard Award from Draco celebrating his impact on new and developing musical genres that are shaping the future of music.

The songwriters and publishers of ASCAP's most performed songs in Latin Music in 2016 were also recognized during the invite-only awards ceremony.

ASCAP Vice President US Latin and Latin America Gabriela Gonzalez and Executive Vice President, Membership John Titta presented the Publisher of the Year award to Sony/ATV Discos Music Publishing, and the Independent Publisher of the Year to BMG Gold Songs. The Latin Song of the Year award went to "Duele El Corazon" (written by Enrique Iglesias, Silverio Lozada, MhmdHasibur Rahman; published by Azul Siete Music, El Global Music, Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, WB Music Corp., Xuanlu Avalon).

Univision's television personality Jose Santana hosted the all-star gathering, which featured performances and the participation of some of Latin music's hottest stars, including, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Vico C, Draco, Joss Favela, Kany Garcia, Jacob Forever, Noel Schajris, and Silverio Lozada, Daddy Yankee, Tommy Torres, Gilberto Santarosa, Victor Manuelle, Bernie Williams, Tego Calderon, Desmond Child, Fonseca, Leoni Torres, Jacob, Maffio, Charly Black, Christian Daniel, Ricky Montaner, Mau Montaner, El Chacal, Ken Y, Luny, Daniel Santacruz, Descemer Bueno, Luis Angel Marquez and SIlverio Lozada, Abrante, Leila Cobo, and Descemer Bueno among others

Awards were presented throughout the evening in the following categories: Pop, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Urban and Television. The complete list of winners can be found at www.ascap.com/news-events/awards/2017/latin-awards.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business -- from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With 600,000 members representing more than 10 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on Twitter @ASCAP and on Facebook.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/16/11G133281/Images/Paul_Williams_and_Daddy_Yankee-e1e40d9c91dbb4debd3ae59e797864fc.jpg