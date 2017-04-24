Daily Journal Selects James S. Azadian for 2017 Top 40 Under 40 List

Azadian, a Partner and Shareholder of Enterprise Counsel Group, Ranked Among Best Lawyers in California

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Enterprise Counsel Group (ECG) -- a business law firm specializing in trial, appellate, transactional, labor and real estate matters -- is pleased to announce that James S. Azadian, a shareholder of the firm, has been named by the Daily Journal in this year's list of top 40 lawyers under the age of 40 in California.

In its profile of Azadian, the Daily Journal highlights his ability to successfully traverse complex state and federal appeals with emphasis on the First Amendment and California's anti-SLAPP statute. Most recently, Azadian represented a New York Times best-selling author, who was sued in a class action of nearly 70,000, and settled the case at $5,000, a remarkable feat. Azadian also recently provided aid to a custody case that gained national attention, where he assisted the young girl's attorney, her relatives and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to affirm -- in a unanimous decision by the California 2nd District Court of Appeal -- the girl's placement with her biological family. The linchpin of the case was Azadian's ability to clearly argue in court that the foster parents did not incorporate Choctaw heritage into her daily lifestyle.

"In court, they [the foster parents] said they had painted the kitchen 'Navajo Blue,'" Azadian told the publication. "That's all they had done."

Azadian joined Enterprise Counsel Group in 2010 and became a partner in 2012. He currently serves as the chair of the firm's nationwide Appellate, Writs and Constitutional Law Practice, and its Regulatory Practice. Azadian's practice concentrates primarily on appellate law, constitutional law, regulatory law and affairs, and intellectual property litigation. He has served as counsel in over 150 appeals and writ proceedings in a wide variety of areas, and he frequently serves as special counsel to other law firms to prepare advocates for oral argument and to assist with the drafting of appellate briefs as well as critical motions at the trial court level. In addition, he is an adjunct professor teaching graduate courses in legal ethics and the law & public policy at the University of Southern California, as well as appellate advocacy at Pepperdine University School of Law.

For each year since 2010, Azadian has been named among the top attorneys in Super Lawyers' Southern California Rising Stars, a recognition that less than two percent of the lawyers in the state can claim. In January 2014, he was selected to the American Registry as "one of North America's Top Attorneys" in recognition of achieving consistently successful outcomes for clients on appeal. That same year, he was awarded the Chief Justice John Marshall Medal by the Supreme Court Historical Society for his excellence in appellate advocacy and his commitment to the advancement of civic learning among youth.

"We are proud to have James on our team," said David Robinson, president and founding shareholder of ECG. "He exemplifies the seasoned and accomplished attorneys we strive to have at ECG that not only understand successful litigation, but also the importance of providing the kind of client service and counsel that ECG has built its reputation on."

For more information about James Azadian and ECG, please visit www.enterprisecounsel.com/james-s-azadian/.

