Daimler Joins the Open Invention Network Community

Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that Daimler AG has joined as a community member. As a global leader in premium automobiles, the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles with a global reach and a pioneer in electric vehicles and systems, Daimler is demonstrating its commitment to open source software (OSS) as an enabler of electronic vehicle systems.

"The automotive and transportation industries are undergoing a positive sea change in terms of the capabilities offered through intelligent vehicles. A leading driver in intelligent vehicle systems innovation and adoption is Linux through Linux Mobile and IoT technologies," said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. "We greatly appreciate Daimler's automotive industry leadership in joining OIN and supporting patent non-aggression in Linux."

"As a leader in the development of intelligent automobiles, Daimler is committed to offering the highest-quality products across our portfolio. By joining the Open Invention Network, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to innovation, and supporting it with patent non-aggression in Linux."

OIN's community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

Daimler at a glance

Daimler AG is one of the world's most successful automotive companies. With its Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions, the Group is one of the leading global suppliers of premium cars and is the world's largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Daimler Financial Services offers financing, leasing, fleet management, insurance, investments and credit cards as well as innovative mobility services.

The company founders, Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz, made history by inventing the automobile in 1886. As a pioneer of automotive engineering, Daimler continues to shape the future of mobility today by focusing on innovative and green technologies as well as on safe and superior vehicles that captivate and inspire. Daimler consistently invests in the development of alternative drive trains - from hybrid cars to full electric vehicles with battery and fuel cell - with the goal of making zero-emission driving possible in the long term. Moreover, the company is actively promoting accident-free driving and intelligent networking all the way through to self-driving cars. This is just one example of how Daimler willingly accepts the challenge of meeting its responsibility towards society and the environment.

Daimler sells its vehicles and services in nearly all countries of the world and has production facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. In addition to Mercedes-Benz, which is the world's most valuable premium automotive brand, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes me, Daimler's current brand portfolio also includes smart, Freightliner, Western Star, BharatBenz, FUSO, Setra and Thomas Built Buses, as well as the Daimler Financial Services brands Mercedes-Benz Bank, Mercedes-Benz Financial, Daimler Truck Financial, moovel, car2go and mytaxi. The company is listed on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges (ticker symbol DAI). In 2015, the Group employed a total workforce of 284,015 and sold some 2.9 million vehicles. Revenue totaled EUR149.5 billion and EBITs amounted to EUR13.2 billion.



About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Red Hat, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has more than 2,100 community members and owns more than 1,200 global patents and applications. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty free to any party that joins the OIN community.

