Dairy Farmers of Ontario continues its title sponsorship of the 2017 Recharge with Milk Men's Tankard

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) is again the title sponsor of the 2017 Recharge with Milk Men's Tankard Curling Championships.

"This is the third year DFO has sponsored the Recharge with Milk Tankard," says Ralph Dietrich, DFO chair. "We are building on the success of the last couple of years, and we are proud to continue to support grassroots Ontario athletes in the increasingly popular sport of curling."

The Tankard will be hosted by the West Northumberland Curling Club at the Cobourg Community Centre from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5. The event is held in co-operation with the Ontario Curling Association and the Town of Cobourg. Ten teams from all of Ontario's curling zones will play for their chance to represent the province at the Brier. The event will also feature the women's Scotties Tournament of Hearts Provincial Championships.

The 2017 Recharge with Milk Tankard will attract many spectators to the event and viewers on Title Sports Live, an Internet live streaming sports broadcaster.

"The Ontario Curling Association is pleased to have Dairy Farmers of Ontario as our major sponsor of the Tankard," says Stephen Chenier, Executive Director. "The athletes and curlers see dairy as an integral part of their daily routines, and the benefits of milk as a post-workout regime are obvious."

The benefits of drinking chocolate milk as an effective post-workout beverage has been touted by athletes and researchers alike. The combination of carbohydrates, high-quality protein, fluid and electrolytes make chocolate milk an excellent choice for athletes to refuel, repair and recharge. Research further shows 2% milk has significant post-sports rehydration benefits, surpassing sport drinks and water.

To learn more about how milk and chocolate milk rehydrates, refuels and recharges, please visit www.rechargewithmilk.ca.

Visit http://ontariocurlingchamps.ca/ or http://ontcurl.com/scoreboard/#!/competitions/2266 for more information on the 2017 Recharge with Milk Men's Tankard.