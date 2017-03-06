Dais Analytic Accelerating NanoClear Water Treatment Shipments

Dais Conducting Licensing and Joint Venture Talks with Global Corporations; OTC Markets Makes Company Aware of Unsupported Promotional Activity

ODESSA, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Dais Analytic Corporation ( OTCQB : DLYT), a commercial nanotechnology materials business selling its industry-changing technology into the worldwide water and energy markets, announced today it has shipped its seventh system order of its NanoClear™ product since the beginning of 2017.

These initial units are being shipped worldwide to companies evaluating NanoClear's ability to purify contaminated water having high salt content, low pH, or where the need for extremely low Total Dissolved Solid "TDS" in the treated water is mandatory.

"In addition to the NanoClear units shipped by Dais," said Tim Tangredi, Chief Executive Officer at Dais, "Dais is bidding on substantially scaled up international projects where the Dais team believes the NanoClear technology is the best solution to a client's need. The initial units we supplied are largely for testing and evaluation, and distributor marketing uses, and each generated about $12,000 in revenue. The projects that we are being invited to bid on now are full scale, and should generate substantially higher revenue."

Mr. Tangredi continued, "In addition to the companies that have purchased our NanoClear units, we are actively discussing licensing and joint venture opportunities with global corporations interested in selling NanoClear worldwide."

With respect to promotional activity, the Company was made aware by OTC Markets of promotional newsletters on March 3, 2017. Until the disclosure from OTC Markets, the Company was unaware of the existence of the promotional newsletters or the reason for the most recent increase in the trading volume and market price of the Company's common stock. The Company made an inquiry to the Company's directors, officers, and shareholders owning 10% or more of the company's securities as to whether or not they were directly or indirectly involved in the creation or distribution of promotional materials. After such inquiry, the Company states that it is not aware that any of the aforementioned parties have, directly or indirectly, been involved in any way (including payment of a third-party) with the creation or distribution of promotional materials related to the Company and its securities. Further, none of the aforementioned parties have sold or purchased the Company's securities within the past 90 days. The Company has not engaged any parties to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, or other related services, including the promotion of the Company and its securities from January 1, 2016 to the current date. Also, the Company has not, at any point, issued shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance.

About Dais Analytic Corporation

Dais Analytic Corporation ( OTCQB : DLYT) is a nanotechnology business producing a versatile family of membrane materials -- called Aqualyte -- focusing on evolutionary or disruptive air, energy and water applications. The uses include:

ConsERV™, a commercially available engineered energy recovery ventilator (an HVAC product) useful for efficient management of ventilation air's temperature and moisture content using the energy found in the outgoing 'stale' air stream to pre-condition the incoming fresh air often saving energy, CO2, and allowing for equipment downsizing;

NanoClear™, a commercialized system treating contaminated water (notably most all forms of industrial waste), to provide pure potable water;

NanoAir™, an early beta-stage water-based, no fluorocarbon producing refrigerant cooling cycle which can replace the existing gas based compression cooling cycle in most all forms of air-conditioning and refrigeration saving a projected 50% in energy and CO2;

Each use demonstrates the diversity of Dais' core product -- Aqualyte™ -- the family of nano-structured polymers and engineered processes having a focus on minimizing consumption of irreplaceable natural resources, and ending the degradation of our environment. To find out more about Dais please visit www.daisanalytic.com, and to learn more about ConsERV™ please visit www.conserv.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about the future sales volume are forward looking and subject to risks. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks outlined in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.