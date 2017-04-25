Dais Signs Agreement with Leading Provider of Advanced Solutions for Contaminated Water Treatment in China

ODESSA, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Dais Analytic Corporation ( OTCQB : DLYT), a commercial nanotechnology materials business selling its industry-changing nanomaterial technology into the worldwide water, air and energy markets, announced today that it has entered into a three-year Cooperation Agreement with Beijing Geoenviron Engineering and Technology, Inc. (XSHG: 603588), a leader in providing advanced pollution prevention and treatment solutions in Mainland China, to distribute Dais' NanoClear™ products for the treatment of aggressively contaminated industrial wastewater.

Under the Agreement, BGE will use its well-established sales organization and distribution channels to actively promote and sell NanoClear™ membrane evaporators to treat wastewater in the petrochemical and electric power industries in Mainland China. BGE will establish a pilot project that will serve as an integral part of BGE's marketing strategy for NanoClear and then purchase a minimum of sixteen systems during the three-year term of the Agreement. BGE will purchase membrane evaporators from Dais and design, procure and buildout the balance of the water pollution treatment systems with Dais providing guidance and support for NanoClear portion of the system.

"The water resources of China are affected by water shortages and water pollution," commented Tim Tangredi, Dais's CEO. "China has 20% of the world's population but only 7% of the world's water supply with a large portion of the available drinking water showing signs of contamination. A growing population, and continued economic development coupled with newer regulatory environmental requirements create a steep demand for products offering solutions to improve water quality and supplies."

Mr. Tangredi went on to say, "Entering into this Cooperation Agreement with BGE is a significant milestone for our Company. Their vision led them to Dais and Dais's innovative NanoClear™ product powered by our proprietary Aqualyte™ nanomaterial."

"Advanced industrial wastewater technologies are in great demand in China as the country takes on the challenge of addressing its water crisis," said Mr. Miller Ma, BGE's General Manager and Chief Engineer. "Dais's cutting-edge Aqualyte™ nanomaterial technology lets sophisticated science do the work of cleaning aggressively contaminated industrial waste water rather than traditional contaminated water cleaning products. We are excited to be launching a cooperation with Dais in China this year."

About Dais Analytic Corporation

Dais Analytic Corporation (OTCQB: DLYT) is a nanotechnology business producing a versatile family of membrane materials -- called Aqualyte -- focusing on evolutionary or disruptive air, energy and water applications. The uses include:

NanoClear™, a commercialized system treating contaminated water (notably most all forms of industrial waste), to provide pure potable water;

ConsERV™, a commercially available engineered energy recovery ventilator (an HVAC product) useful for efficient management of ventilation air's temperature and moisture content using the energy found in the outgoing 'stale' air stream to pre-condition the incoming fresh air often saving energy, CO2, and allowing for equipment downsizing;

NanoAir™, an early beta-stage water-based, no fluorocarbon producing refrigerant cooling cycle which can replace the existing gas based compression cooling cycle in most all forms of air-conditioning and refrigeration saving a projected 50% in energy and CO2.

Each use demonstrates the diversity of Dais' core product -- Aqualyte™ -- the family of nano-structured polymers and engineered processes having a focus on minimizing consumption of irreplaceable natural resources, and ending the degradation of our environment. To find out more about Dais please visit www.daisanalytic.com

About Beijing Geoenviron Engineering and Technology, Inc.

Beijing Geoenviron Engineering and Technology, Inc., a Shanghai Stock Exchange listed company (XSHG: 603588) is a leader in providing advanced technology integrated solid waste management solutions. The Company provides solid waste pollution prevention and treatment system solutions and engineering contracting services in waste disposal, mining energy, coal chemical, petrochemical, water ecology and environmental restoration. Founded in 1992, BGE was spun out of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of High Energy Physics Lining Engineering Division and employs a staff of over 750 people. The Company has also been honored as the Beijing company technology research center and Beijing engineering research center. BGE is a council member of CAEPI (The China Association of Environmental Protection Industry), a Vice-President Unit of CAUES (The China Association of Urban Environmental Sanitation), a member of IGS (The International Geo-synthetics Society) and AIGI, as well as the founder of CAERI (The China Alliance of Environmental Remediation Industry). In 2017, BGE announced that it had invested 300 million yuan in establishing an environmental protection industry fund with a Shanghai-based investment management company with a size of 1 billion yuan. In 2016 BGE had revenues of $320M and net income of $22M.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future revenues and the Company's ability to fund its operations and contractual obligations are forward looking and subject to risks. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks outlined in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.