Dallas Doctors First to Perform VOLLURE for Laugh Lines

VOLLURE™XC first and only to smooth lines around nose and mouth with results up to 18 months

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Dr. Lori Stetler and Dr. Kristel Polder, of Dallas Center for Dermatology and Aesthetics, are the first doctors in Dallas to perform JUVÉDERM VOLLURE™ XC, the first and only FDA-approved volumizing filler to correct moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds with results through 18 months. (1,2) The facial filler is designed to create a smoother appearance around the nose and mouth.

VOLLURE is a smooth gel formulation made up of a modified form of hyaluronic acid -- a sugar that is naturally found within the skin. While VOLLURE has been used in other countries, the recent FDA approval makes it the first hyaluronic acid dermal filler of its kind available in the U.S.

"As we age, our skin loses elasticity. The lines and folds around the nose and mouth, known as nasolabial folds, become more prominent," says Dr. Stetler, certified national trainer for Allergan. "Vollure is a longer lasting solution we can now offer to our patients to soften their troublesome 'parentheses' or laugh lines."

Approved to last up to 18 months, VOLLURE is currently available with lidocaine integrated into the filler for a more comfortable procedure. In clinical studies, at six months after treatment, 82% of patients reported improvement in satisfaction of the treated area. (3)

"Vollure integrates into the skin for a natural, beautiful lift and contour," adds Dr. Polder. "This new facial filler helps us advance the number one dermal treatment area with longer lasting results than similar fillers on the market."

Only a select group of dermatologists currently have access to VOLLURE, with a more expanded launch to follow in the coming weeks. VOLLURE, marketed as part of Allergan's JUVÉDERM line, is a soft, smooth gel appropriate for softening the appearance of nasolabial folds.

About the Dallas Center for Dermatology and Aesthetics

The Dallas Center for Dermatology and Aesthetics, founded in 1991, is located in the Park Cities area of the metropolitan community. Dr. Lori Stetler and Dr. Kristel Polder are board-certified dermatologists and skin care experts specializing in general medical and cosmetic dermatology, laser procedures, facial rejuvenation, injectables, and non-surgical body contouring.

1.) FDA - https://www.fda.gov/medicaldevices/productsandmedicalprocedures/cosmeticdevices/wrinklefillers/ucm227749.htm

2.) JUVEDERM VOLLURE® XC Directions for Use, 2017. - https://www.juvederm.com/ and

3.) JUVEDERM VOLLURE® XC Patient Labeling. 2017 - https://www.juvederm.com/Content/resources/PDF/ISI_Juvederm_Vollure.pdf

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/12/11G135751/Images/170422_Vollure_Product_Box_013017V2-a52e6728668d8a3c81aa557165726f43.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/12/11G135751/Images/170192_Vollure_Before_and_After_Photos_Catherine_H-9029e9d956ed94eeb1e3199baf863523.jpg