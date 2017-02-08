Dalmac Energy Inc.: Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - Dalmac Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Dalmac") (TSX VENTURE:DAL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Su Chun, of Edmonton, Alberta, to be its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Jonathan Gallo, the previous Chief Financial Officer of Dalmac, only provided his services to Dalmac on a contract basis and instead will be focusing his efforts on his primary accounting business.

As part of Dalmac's succession plan, Ms. Chun has worked at Dalmac for nearly two years learning under the instruction of Mr. Gallo. Further, in order to ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Gallo will still be available to Dalmac for consultation on a contract basis as needed.

Su Chun, CA, CPA has served as the Controller at Dalmac Oilfield Services Inc. from June 2015 to present. She has been an integral part of navigating Dalmac through the financial downturn in the Alberta Oilfield Services industry, cost restructuring at Dalmac, and implementing a new financing agreement to strengthen the operating cash flows of the Company.

Ms. Chun brings over seven years of financial accounting, assurance, and management experience to Dalmac. Prior to assuming her role as Controller at Dalmac, she worked at a MNP LLP, a national accounting firm, and an international oil and gas company based out of Calgary. Ms. Chun holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta and a Chartered Professional Accountant designation.

About Dalmac

Dalmac is a diversified provider of well stimulation and fluid management services, which include fluid transfers, hot oiling, frack heating, well acidizing, tank rentals and equipment moving. Dalmac is also a key distributer/supplier of glycol and methanol related products. Headquartered out of Edmonton with operations branches in Fox Creek, Edson, and Warburg, Dalmac has been servicing the oil and gas fields of west central Alberta for over 60 years. The Company has master service agreements (MSAs) with most of North America's leading exploration and production companies. Approximately half of Dalmac's revenue comes from recurring, fluid transfer and maintenance-related operations and the balance is derived from service related activities such as drilling, completions and well work overs. Dalmac is headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DAL".

Additional information on the Company is available on its website at www.dalmacenergy.com and on SEDAR at sedar.com.

