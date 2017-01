Dalradian files NI 43-101 Technical Report

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA)(AIM:DALR) ("Dalradian" or the "Company") reports that it has filed on SEDAR the National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) Technical Report for the Curraghinalt Gold Project.

About Dalradian Resources Inc.

Dalradian Resources Inc. is a gold exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.