Dalradian Resources Inc.
AIM : DALR

December 22, 2016 02:00 ET

Dalradian Issues Stock-based Compensation

FOR:  DALRADIAN RESOURCES INC.

TSX SYMBOL:  DNA
AIM SYMBOL:  DALR

December 22, 2016

Dalradian Issues Stock-based Compensation

TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA)(AIM:DALR) ("Dalradian" or the 
"Company") announces that the Company issued 1,400,000 stock options and 294,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") to its 
directors on 16 December 2016. The DSUs were issued in accordance with the Company's DSU Plan and vest immediately. The 
stock options, which were issued in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, are exercisable into common shares of 
Dalradian at $1.19 (being the closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on 15 December 2016) over a five-year term. 
Vesting is immediate for 466,667 options on 16 December 2016 (the "Director Grant Date"), 466,667 options vest 12 months 
after the Director Grant Date and the final 466,666 options vest 24 months after the Director Grant Date. 

The following table provides a breakdown of the stock options and DSUs issued to directors:


----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors                         Stock Options                               DSUs                  
                    --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                            Total held after                        Total held after
                                  Issued               grant             Issued                grant
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nicole Adshead-Bell              200,000             450,000              42,000              42,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Patrick Downey                   200,000             600,000              42,000              42,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ron Gagel                        200,000             650,000              42,000              42,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thomas Obradovich                200,000             750,000              42,000              42,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sean Roosen                      200,000             650,000              42,000              42,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jonathan Rubenstein              200,000             750,000              42,000              42,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jim Rutherford                   200,000             600,000              42,000              42,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total                          1,400,000           4,450,000             294,000             294,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


In addition, on 14 December 2016 the Company issued 125,000 stock options to two employees exercisable at $1.30, with 
41,667 options vesting on 14 December 2016 (the "Employee Grant Date"), 41,667 options vesting 12 months after the 
Employee Grant Date and the final 41,666 options vesting 24 months after the Employee Grant Date. 

The Company also reports the issuance of a total of 945,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to its officers and 210,000 to 
one other employee on 16 December 2016. The RSUs, which were issued in accordance with the Company's RSU Plan, are 
redeemable as common shares after December 16, 2019 subject to the condition that the recipients remain employed by the 
Company. One RSU gives the recipient the right to one common share in the Company at nil cost to the recipient. 

The following table provides a breakdown of the RSUs issued to officers:


----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Officers                                                            RSUs                            
                                        ------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                Issued        Total held after grant
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Patrick F.N. Anderson                                          336,000                       781,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eric Tremblay                                                  294,000                       294,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Keith McKay                                                    126,000                       476,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Marla Gale                                                     189,000                       214,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total                                                          945,000                     1,765,000
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


About Dalradian Resources Inc. 

Dalradian Resources Inc. is a gold exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade 
Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. The Company is completing a work program in support 
of a planning (permitting) application for construction of an operating mine at Curraghinalt. Completed components of the 
program include a feasibility study and underground exploration (960 metres of development with associated test stoping). 
An environmental and social impact assessment, which is nearing completion, will also form part of the planning 
application.

In May 2016, Dalradian announced an updated Mineral Resource estimate for Curraghinalt, including a 109% increase in gold 
ounces contained in the Measured and Indicated categories compared with the 2014 resource. The current Mineral Resource 
consists of 2.1 million ounces of contained gold in the Measured and Indicated categories (5.61 million tonnes at 11.61 
g/t) and 2.3 million ounces of contained gold in the Inferred category (7.13 million tonnes at 10.06 g/t gold). For 
further information, see the 2016 Technical Report. 


For more information: 

Marla Gale
Vice President Communications
+1 416 583 5622
investor@dalradian.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat / Harrison Clarke
+44 (0)20 7383 5100

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison
+44 (0)20 7523 8000

