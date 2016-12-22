FOR: DALRADIAN RESOURCES INC. TSX SYMBOL: DNA AIM SYMBOL: DALR December 22, 2016 Dalradian Issues Stock-based Compensation TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA)(AIM:DALR) ("Dalradian" or the "Company") announces that the Company issued 1,400,000 stock options and 294,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") to its directors on 16 December 2016. The DSUs were issued in accordance with the Company's DSU Plan and vest immediately. The stock options, which were issued in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, are exercisable into common shares of Dalradian at $1.19 (being the closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on 15 December 2016) over a five-year term. Vesting is immediate for 466,667 options on 16 December 2016 (the "Director Grant Date"), 466,667 options vest 12 months after the Director Grant Date and the final 466,666 options vest 24 months after the Director Grant Date. The following table provides a breakdown of the stock options and DSUs issued to directors: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors Stock Options DSUs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total held after Total held after Issued grant Issued grant ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nicole Adshead-Bell 200,000 450,000 42,000 42,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Patrick Downey 200,000 600,000 42,000 42,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ron Gagel 200,000 650,000 42,000 42,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thomas Obradovich 200,000 750,000 42,000 42,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sean Roosen 200,000 650,000 42,000 42,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jonathan Rubenstein 200,000 750,000 42,000 42,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Rutherford 200,000 600,000 42,000 42,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,400,000 4,450,000 294,000 294,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- In addition, on 14 December 2016 the Company issued 125,000 stock options to two employees exercisable at $1.30, with 41,667 options vesting on 14 December 2016 (the "Employee Grant Date"), 41,667 options vesting 12 months after the Employee Grant Date and the final 41,666 options vesting 24 months after the Employee Grant Date. The Company also reports the issuance of a total of 945,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to its officers and 210,000 to one other employee on 16 December 2016. The RSUs, which were issued in accordance with the Company's RSU Plan, are redeemable as common shares after December 16, 2019 subject to the condition that the recipients remain employed by the Company. One RSU gives the recipient the right to one common share in the Company at nil cost to the recipient. The following table provides a breakdown of the RSUs issued to officers: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Officers RSUs ------------------------------------------------------------ Issued Total held after grant ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Patrick F.N. Anderson 336,000 781,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eric Tremblay 294,000 294,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Keith McKay 126,000 476,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marla Gale 189,000 214,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 945,000 1,765,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- About Dalradian Resources Inc. Dalradian Resources Inc. is a gold exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. The Company is completing a work program in support of a planning (permitting) application for construction of an operating mine at Curraghinalt. Completed components of the program include a feasibility study and underground exploration (960 metres of development with associated test stoping). An environmental and social impact assessment, which is nearing completion, will also form part of the planning application. In May 2016, Dalradian announced an updated Mineral Resource estimate for Curraghinalt, including a 109% increase in gold ounces contained in the Measured and Indicated categories compared with the 2014 resource. The current Mineral Resource consists of 2.1 million ounces of contained gold in the Measured and Indicated categories (5.61 million tonnes at 11.61 g/t) and 2.3 million ounces of contained gold in the Inferred category (7.13 million tonnes at 10.06 g/t gold). For further information, see the 2016 Technical Report. DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Nicole Adshead-Bell ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status: Director ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type Common Shares of no par value ISIN: of instrument CA2354991002 Identification Code ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options to acquire shares and deferred share units ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume 200,000 options to acquire shares at $1.19 per share and 42,000 deferred share units valued at $1.19 each, redeemable as common shares for no additional consideration. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information 200,000 options to acquire shares at $1.19 per share, and 42,000 deferred share units each redeemable as common shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Patrick Downey ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status: Director ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type Common Shares of no par value ISIN: of instrument CA2354991002 Identification Code ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options to acquire shares and deferred share units ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume 200,000 options to acquire shares at $1.19 per share and 42,000 deferred share units valued at $1.19 each, redeemable as common shares for no additional consideration. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information 200,000 options to acquire shares at $1.19 per share, and 42,000 deferred share units each redeemable as common shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Ronald Gagel ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status: Director ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type Common Shares of no par value ISIN: of instrument CA2354991002 Identification Code ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options to acquire shares and deferred share units ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume 200,000 options to acquire shares at $1.19 per share and 42,000 deferred share units valued at $1.19 each, redeemable as common shares for no additional consideration. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information 200,000 options to acquire shares at $1.19 per share, and 42,000 deferred share units each redeemable as common shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Thomas Obradovich ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status: Director ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type Common Shares of no par value ISIN: of instrument CA2354991002 Identification Code ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options to acquire shares and deferred share units ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume 200,000 options to acquire shares at $1.19 per share and 42,000 deferred share units valued at $1.19 each, redeemable as common shares for no additional consideration. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information 200,000 options to acquire shares at $1.19 per share, and 42,000 deferred share units each redeemable as common shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Sean Roosen ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status: Director ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type Common Shares of no par value ISIN: of instrument CA2354991002 Identification Code ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options to acquire shares and deferred share units ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume 200,000 options to acquire shares at $1.19 per share and 42,000 deferred share units valued at $1.19 each, redeemable as common shares for no additional consideration. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information 200,000 options to acquire shares at $1.19 per share, and 42,000 deferred share units each redeemable as common shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Jonathan Rubenstein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status: Director ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type Common Shares of no par value ISIN: of instrument CA2354991002 Identification Code ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options to acquire shares and deferred share units ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume 200,000 options to acquire shares at $1.19 per share and 42,000 deferred share units valued at $1.19 each, redeemable as common shares for no additional consideration. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information 200,000 options to acquire shares at $1.19 per share, and 42,000 deferred share units each redeemable as common shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: James Rutherford ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status: Director (Chairman) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type Common Shares of no par value ISIN: of instrument CA2354991002 Identification Code ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options to acquire shares and deferred share units ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume 200,000 options to acquire shares at $1.19 per share and 42,000 deferred share units valued at $1.19 each, redeemable as common shares for no additional consideration. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information 200,000 options to acquire shares at $1.19 per share, and 42,000 deferred share units each redeemable as common shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Patrick F. N. Anderson ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status: President and CEO ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type Common Shares of no par value ISIN: of instrument CA2354991002 Identification Code ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted share units ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume 336,000 restricted share units valued at $1.19 each, redeemable as common shares for no additional consideration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information 336,000 restricted share units each redeemable as common shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Eric Tremblay ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status: COO ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type Common Shares of no par value ISIN: of instrument CA2354991002 Identification Code ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted share units ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume 294,000 restricted share units valued at $1.19 each, redeemable as common shares for no additional consideration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information 294,000 restricted share units each redeemable as common shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Keith McKay ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status: CFO ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type Common Shares of no par value ISIN: of instrument CA2354991002 Identification Code ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted share units ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume 126,000 restricted share units valued at $1.19 each, redeemable as common shares for no additional consideration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information 126,000 restricted share units each redeemable as common shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Marla Gale ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status: VP Communications and Corporate Secretary ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type Common Shares of no par value ISIN: of instrument CA2354991002 Identification Code ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted share units ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume 189,000 restricted share units valued at $1.19 each, redeemable as common shares for no additional consideration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information 189,000 restricted share units each redeemable as common shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: David Gregory Hope ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status: Exploration and Geology Manager ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type Common Shares of no par value ISIN: of instrument CA2354991002 Identification Code ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted share units ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume 210,000 restricted share units valued at $1.19 each, redeemable as common shares for no additional consideration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information 210,000 restricted share units each redeemable as common shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information: Marla Gale Vice President Communications +1 416 583 5622 investor@dalradian.com Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat / Harrison Clarke +44 (0)20 7383 5100 Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison +44 (0)20 7523 8000