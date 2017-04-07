Dalton McGuinty, Ontario's 24th Premier, Joins Electrovaya Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - Electrovaya Inc. (TSX: EFL) ( OTCQX : EFLVF) is pleased to announce Dalton McGuinty has joined the Electrovaya Board of Directors. Mr. McGuinty will also serve as Strategic Advisor to the Company. Mr. McGuinty was Premier of Ontario for three consecutive terms from 2003 to 2013.

While Premier, Mr. McGuinty made clean technology and innovation a priority, creating Canada's first Ministry of Research and Innovation with himself as Minister. Among Mr. McGuinty's many climate change mitigation initiatives, shutting down Ontario's coal plants became the single biggest CO 2 reduction in North America.

During 2013-14, Mr. McGuinty was a Senior Fellow at Harvard University's Weatherhead Center for International Affairs. Mr. McGuinty is presently on the Board of Directors of Innergex Renewable Energy, a reporting issuer and a TSX listed company. As well, he sits on the Board of Directors of Pomerleau Inc., and serves as Special Advisor to the CEO of D2L Corporation. Mr. McGuinty is also a Senior Fellow at the University of Toronto School of Public Policy and Governance, and he sits on the Board of Directors of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

"I look forward to working with Electrovaya at a time when the world is eager for energy storage solutions," said Mr. McGuinty. "I am proud to be associated with a Canadian company with an exciting disruptive technology of value to the world."

"Lithium Ion Batteries are the 'holy grail' of energy transformation and Mr. McGuinty's passion and experience will be a wonderful asset to Electrovaya," said Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Chairman & CEO, Electrovaya.

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX: EFL) ( OTCQX : EFLVF), designs, develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium-ion Ceramic Batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya, through its fully owned subsidiary, Litarion GmbH, also produces cells, electrodes and SEPARION™ ceramic separators and has manufacturing capacity of about 500MWh/annum. Electrovaya is a technology focused company with extensive IP. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada and Germany with customers around the globe.

To learn more about how Electrovaya and Litarion is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com, www.litarion.com and www.separion.com

