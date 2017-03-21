Danbel Ventures Inc. Announces Mailing of Meeting Materials for Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Danbel Ventures Inc. ("Danbel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mailed an information circular and proxy statement and related meeting materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") in connection with the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of Danbel, currently scheduled to be held at the offices of WeirFoulds LLP, Suite 1600, 66 - Wellington Street West, Toronto, Ontario at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on April 13, 2017 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, shareholders of Danbel will be asked to consider and vote upon, among other things, election of the directors, appointment of the auditors, a consolidation of its common shares, change of the name of the Company, new stock option plan, new by-laws and a change of registered office.

The board of directors of Danbel unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of all matters to be considered by shareholders at the Meeting. The approval of these items are necessary to the successful completion of the reverse takeover transaction with Maricann Inc. (the "Transaction"). Management and the directors of the Company have entered into lock-up and support agreements in respect of the approval of all matters relating to the Transaction. Further details on the proposed Transaction, including all matters to be approved at the Meeting, are included in the Meeting Materials, which may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).