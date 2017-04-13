Danbel Ventures Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval of All Matters at Its Annual and Special Meeting

April 13, 2017 14:04 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Danbel Ventures Inc. ("Danbel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions brought before them at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto on April 13, 2017, including the approval of all matters relating to its proposed reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction") with Maricann Inc. ("Maricann").
The matters approved at the Meeting include the following:
More specific details of the matters approved at the Meeting are set forth in a management information circular of the Company dated March 13, 2017 and posted on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.
In connection with the Transaction and pursuant to Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) requirements, the Company filed a listing statement on SEDAR, which contains further details regarding the Transaction, the Company, Maricann and the resulting issuer. The Transaction remains subject to the final approval of the CSE and satisfaction of closing conditions customary to transactions of this nature and there can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. The Transaction is anticipated to close on April 20, 2017.
Danbel Ventures Inc.Michael SteinPresident & CEO416-816-9690michael.stein@rogers.com
