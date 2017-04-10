Danbel Ventures Inc. Announces Update in Respect of the Reverse Takeover With Maricann Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Danbel Ventures Inc. ("Danbel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a listing statement on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) (the "Listing Statement") in connection with the reverse takeover transaction (the "RTO Transaction") with Maricann Inc. ("Maricann").

Full details regarding Danbel, Maricann and the RTO Transaction are disclosed in the Listing Statement, including information regarding the resulting issuer whose common shares will be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on closing of the RTO Transaction. The Listing Statement will also be filed under the policies of the CSE.

Subject to receipt of all approvals, including approval of the shareholders of Danbel and Maricann and from the CSE, the RTO Transaction is scheduled to close in late April, 2017 or such other date as may be agreed to by Danbel and Maricann.