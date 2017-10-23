Dane Creek Capital Corp. Closes Acquisition of Non-Manufacturing Pet Assets of Nature's Way Canada

Pet industry merchant bank creates Baie Run Pet Products Inc. to provide high quality omega oils for dogs and cats

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - October 23, 2017) - Dane Creek Capital Corp. ('DCCC' or the 'Company'), the pet industry merchant bank, today announced it has closed its acquisition of the non-manufacturing pet assets of Nature's Way Canada ('Nature's Way') and created Nova Scotia-based Baie Run Pet Products Inc. ('Baie Run'), a wholly owned operating subsidiary to manage the business. As a result, Baie Run is now the provider of the industry-leading CanineOmega3™ and FelineOmega3™ pet supplements to be sold online and in retail stores in the United States and Canada.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nature's Way will continue to manufacture the supplements in their current formulations and to the same high standards they are known for in the human health supplements industry. The agreement also provides for the development and manufacture of new product formulations. The purchase was completed via DCCC's wholly owned Nova Scotia-based holding company Dockside Investco.

"We are very excited to bring Baie Run to life and with it, our newly acquired line of top quality omega-3 oils to the growing number of pet owners looking to improve the health and vitality of their pets through nutritional supplements," said Alexandra McCann, CEO of Baie Run.

The acquisition marks the Company's third investment in the Province of Nova Scotia with more expected to follow. The transaction was completed on October 12, 2017.

With over 30 years of experience in the pet industry and an extensive network of industry professionals, we offer valuable financial and management support to up-and-coming companies in the companion animal sector through selective, strategic investments. Our investment horizon is long-term taking into account current trends and changes in pet owner demographics with a current focus on frozen raw pet food, pet food products sourced from sustainable ingredients, alternative models for veterinary care, biotechnology, pet insurance, pet hotels, and pet-related technological applications for pet owners.

