Dane Creek Capital Corp. Closes Acquisition of Mountain Dog Enterprises Inc.

Acquisition marks first of several investments in frozen raw pet food manufacturers in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON --(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) - Dane Creek Capital Corp. ('DCCC' or the 'Company'), the pet industry merchant bank, today announced it has closed its previously announced acquisition of 100% of Mountain Dog Enterprises Inc. ('Mountain Dog'). Through this acquisition, DCCC is now one of the largest manufacturers of frozen raw pet food in Canada and the only manufacturer in the country with HACCP Canada certification.

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Mountain Dog pet foods are manufactured out of a single facility and sold mainly through pet specialty retailers throughout Canada. Its products range from pure meat and bone mixtures to complete meals with all meat ingredients sourced locally from CFIA inspected facilities. Mountain Dog was founded by Dean Ricard in 2000, a dog breeder and current President of the Canadian Association of Raw Pet Food Manufacturers which has established guidelines for best manufacturing practices for the frozen raw pet food industry in Canada. Ricard will continue to act as President and CEO of Mountain Dog post-completion.

The acquisition marks the first of what the Company believes will be several investments or acquisitions in the fast-growing frozen raw pet food sector in both Canada and the United States. The transaction was completed on October 1, 2017.