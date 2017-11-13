Daniel Weissland to Head Volkswagen Group Canada Inc.

AJAX, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 13, 2017) -

Volkswagen Group Canada is pleased to announce that Daniel Weissland will take over as President and Chief Executive Officer effective December 1st.

Weissland, currently Head of Audi Canada Inc., succeeds Maria Stenstroem who will return to Germany.

In his role as Audi Canada President since August 2015, Daniel Weissland has led Audi Canada to continuous and consistent growth and outstanding results. Today, Audi is the fastest growing premium brand in Canada, and with 22 consecutive months of growth, the brand has never been in a better position.

Prior to joining VGCA, Weissland came from AUDI AG in Ingolstadt, where he held increasingly progressive roles within AUDI AG, in areas of Sales, Marketing, Network Development and Product Management. His previous achievements include serving as the Director Sales - Southern Europe where he was responsible for securing a sustainable dealer network in the markets, and managing to secure the premium segment leadership in Spain and Greece.

A German National with extensive automotive experience, he was also part of a team that founded the National Sales Company (NSC) in Dubai, including responsibility for the Near and Middle East market.

Maria Stenstroem has been with the Volkswagen Group since 2011, and leaves the Canadian operation after 5 years at the helm.

