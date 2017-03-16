Danielle Jackson Joins SecureAuth as Chief Information Security Officer

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - SecureAuth Corporation, the leader in adaptive access control, today announced the appointment of Danielle Jackson as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Formerly the Director of Information Security for Bloomberg BNA and Mandiant, Jackson brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in network, system, data, cloud and security design. She joins SecureAuth to ensure solutions and customers can benefit from both her governance, risk and compliance experience and her business experience, continuing the momentum of preventing the misuse of stolen credentials.

Jackson has worked in advisory and senior leadership roles within public, private and global companies across multiple industries. In addition to Bloomberg BNA and Mandiant, Jackson worked at Accenture in data privacy compliance. She has worked in security from the organizational, compliance and technology perspectives -- experience that allows her to provide thoughtful, nuanced counsel to SecureAuth customers.

"With 63 percent of attackers getting into organizations using stolen credentials, I believe that vendors need to provide a better approach that encourages adoption. Adoption gets easier when we require less of users, not more. SecureAuth has raised the standard for what customers should expect from their identity and security access-control solutions," Jackson said. "Adaptive access control delivers better security and better user experience rather than forcing a tradeoff as traditional approaches do."

Jackson moves into the CISO position as SecureAuth expands its portfolio of adaptive access control, multi-factor authentication and single sign-on products, adding the Identity-as-a-Service product Cloud Access, passwordless capabilities and detection-orientated abilities to its award-winning adaptive authentication suite.

Jackson's expertise in developing and implementing governance, risk and compliance (GRC) frameworks meets today's sophisticated information security challenges. However, she sees beyond GRC to recognize that each organization has unique security needs. Jackson's depth of experience allows her to advise businesses, for instance, on whether an off-the shelf solution is their best answer in the face of the full-threat landscape.

"When you've sat in the seat of our customers, like Danielle has, you know the everyday realities of organizations' security challenges and needs," SecureAuth CEO Jeff Kukowski said. "She knows on a very real level, for example, that two-factor authentication is not enough. Danielle is the ideal person to provide ideas, answers, thoughts and solutions for customers to reduce their risk. Her diverse experience and leadership will add depth and new insight to our team."

SecureAuth serves a broad range of organizations globally across multiple industries, including banking and securities, healthcare, government, high tech, travel, education, media and retail. Clients include TCW, Western Union, Oppenheimer Funds, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Qualcomm, Unisys, Southwest Airlines, Carnival Cruise Line, Carnegie Mellon University, General Mills and HBO.

About SecureAuth

SecureAuth is the leader in adaptive access control solutions, empowering organizations to determine identities with confidence. SecureAuth provides strong identity security while minimizing disruptions to the end user. SecureAuth has been providing SSO and MFA solutions for over a decade. For the latest insights on adaptive access control, follow the SecureAuth blog; follow @SecureAuth on Twitter and LinkedIn; or visit www.secureauth.com.

SecureAuth is a registered trademark in the United States and/or other countries.