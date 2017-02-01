Danny Rittman, CTO of Gopher Protocol, Inc. Talks about Company's Guardian Pet Tracker

POINT ROBERTS, WA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Investorideas.com, a global news source covering technology releases an interview with Danny Rittman, CTO of Gopher Protocol, Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH), a company developing a real-time, heuristic-based mobile technology. Danny talks about the company's Guardian Pet Tracker, coming to consumers later this year. He discusses how it works and why it's different from anything in the market today.

Watch the video /interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjdhKteJIjY

About Guardian Pet Tracker http://www.guardianpettracker.com/

The Guardian Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name - the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. The objective of Gopher's current efforts, is to deliver for testing in a pre-designated area, a few mobile units of the Guardian pet devices along with a base station, test results and eventual manufacturing capability for both the mobile and the base unit.

How big is the market opportunity? The Pet Wearable Market is estimated to be worth US$2.5 Billion by 2024.

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a report titled 'Pet Wearable Market (By Technology Type - GPS, RFID Sensors; and By Application - Medical diagnosis & treatment, Behavior monitoring & control, Facilitation, safety & security and Identification and tracking) Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024, " Based on technology, the global pet wearable market is expected to be led by GPS-based products and the segment is likely to account for a share just short of 45% by the end of 2016. This will be followed by the RFID segment. Although sensors account for a low share in the pet wearables market in terms of revenue, the segment is anticipated to register a 12.3% from 2016 to 2024, higher than any other technology segment. By application, the pet wearables market is dominated by the identification and tracking segment, while the medical diagnosis and treatment segment will report a high CAGR during the forecast period."

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") (http://gopherprotocol.com) is a development-stage company developing a real-time, heuristic-based mobile technology. Upon development, the technology will consist of a smart microchip, mobile application software and supporting software that will run on a server. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. Gopher believes this will be the first system that is developed using a human, heuristic-based analysis engine. Since the core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that will be capable of being installed in any mobile device worldwide, Gopher expects that this will result in an internal, private network between all mobile devices utilizing the microchip by providing mobile technology for computing power enhancement, advanced mobile database management/sharing and other additional mobile features.

Corporate Site: http://gopherprotocol.com

Press page/ press kit - http://gopherprotocol.com/?page_id=228

