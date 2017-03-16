Dare to Dream

Add functional, appealing features for a desirable home

MISSION, KS--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - (Family Features) Turning your home into the living space of your dreams takes effort and commitment, but while the weather is warm and motivation is on your side, it's time to put your visions to the test.

Whether you choose to start your renovation project on the inside or outside, for fun or for function, the important part is committing to getting it done and doing it right. That includes finding the right materials and products to suit your specific needs and style, whether it's for closet organization, a beautiful kitchen upgrade, adding features like skylights or anything in between.

Your dreams and desires for your home are attainable and within your reach, so long as you're devoted and willing to put in the time. Find more home upgrade tips and tricks at eLivingToday.com.

Natural Light and Fresh Air from Above

You can brighten your space in an eco-friendly way with Energy Star-qualified, solar-powered fresh air skylights from Velux America, which provide natural light and ventilation to reduce energy costs. Adding solar-powered blinds can further increase energy efficiency. The skylights carry a 10-year, no-leak installation warranty and, along with the blinds, operate by remote control, closing automatically when it rains. Both products, along with installation costs, qualify for a 30 percent federal tax credit. To find certified installers, visit whyskylights.com.

Versatile Home Storage

It's time to get organized. Turn any closet or area in your home into a designer-inspired storage showcase with ClosetMaid's SuiteSymphony line. This affordable, DIY system is available in multiple finishes and styles, and offers accessories such as doors, drawers, shoe shelves and expandable hang rods for total customization. Find free design, inspiration and organization solutions at closetmaid.com/suitesymphony.

Functional Furniture

Ideal for enjoying a serene cup of coffee or welcoming guests for some outdoor fun, you can liven up your backyard space with a patio furniture set to help both aesthetically and functionally. The right set for your deck, patio or yard can lend a pleasing element to the eye and a comfortable spot to sit and eat, drink or rest after a friendly game of whiffle ball. Available in myriad colors and combinations, look for patio furniture that matches your style and personal preferences.

Backyard Getaway

Find a comfortable temperature and enter your most relaxed state at any time with your own backyard hot tub. The gateway to a restful opportunity, a hot tub gives you a chance to close your eyes and unwind whether it's the end of a long day or starting out your Saturday morning. With varying options like in-ground or above and a multitude of sizes, plus the ability to tune individual jets to your liking, a backyard hot tub can be the perfect personal oasis.

A Finishing Touch

Bring everything together in a kitchen or bathroom with the subtle feature that can sometimes be forgotten -- the faucet. Extravagant or simple, modern or classic, the faucet can serve multiple aesthetic purposes like catching attention upon entering the room or simply complementing the design elements around it. Adding the final touch with the right faucet can be a beautiful way to wrap up a room.

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free -- with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.