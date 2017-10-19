DAREarts mourns the loss of Indigenous Artist-Educator, Cathy Elliott

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 19, 2017) -

It is with great sadness that DAREarts announces the sudden passing of Indigenous Program Associate, Cathy Elliott, 60, a Mi'kmaq playwright, composer and visual artist.

Cathy and DAREarts first connected 10 years ago, shortly after DAREarts was invited by the northern, remote community of Webequie First Nation to bring its multi-arts and values programs to engage their young people in healthy activities.

People hid their native roots in the 60s. Yet, when asked by DAREarts Founder, Marilyn Field to use her talents as an artist, playwright, musician and actor to help empower Indigenous kids in remote communities, and to bring Indigenous culture to kids of all cultures, Cathy embraced the challenge as her journey, and she never looked back.

Here Cathy found her own Indigenous roots and reached beyond her talents to help educate. As Marilyn Field explains, "From our very first sharing circle with the youths in Webequie FN, Cathy naturally embraced the DAREarts way of learning together from each other." That included the making of a documentary film called Fill My Hollow Bones which followed the first three years of DAREarts in Webequie, and was created in large part by the youths themselves. It is still being shown across the country as encouragement to young people.

Cathy subsequently participated on DAREarts' team in other communities who invited DAREarts to work with their young people, most notably Marten Falls (Ogoki Post) FN, Attawapiskat FN, Sipekne'katik FN and Tuktoyaktuk. Over the years, thousands of kids, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, found their voice and an inspired appreciation for Indigenous culture by creating songs, videos, puppets, plays and artwork with Cathy.

Last year, Cathy returned to focusing on writing and performing plays and musicals across Canada. She quickly became an effective leader in communicating our country's traditional Indigenous culture.

She leaves behind her massive creative work, both professional and with youths, to help carry on the conversations that will strengthen us as a country with values. DAREarts will honour her legacy by continuing to give voice to the young people, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, that Cathy inspired to ignite change using the arts.

About DAREarts:

DAREarts is a 21-year-old Canadian charity that works with 9-19 year olds from underserved communities across Canada, using the arts to empower them to be leaders. The children paint, sculpt, sing, dance, compose, design, write, act and create, mentored by arts professionals and the DAREarts guiding principles of Discipline, Action, Responsibility and Excellence, alongside traditional cultural values. Visit www.darearts.com

