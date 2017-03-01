DAREarts Uses Creativity to Empower Rexdale Kids

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) -

Who: DAREarts Toronto Deputy Mayor Vince Crisanti Toronto City Councillor Michael Ford Toronto District School Board Associate Director, Equity & Achievement, Christopher Usih Toronto District School Board System Superintendent School Effectiveness Annie Appleby What: DAREarts Winter Showcase When: Thursday, March 2, 2017 7:00 p.m. Opening Remarks from DAREarts Founder Marilyn Field and visiting dignitaries 7:10 p.m. Showcase presentation 8:00 p.m. Reception Where: North Albion Collegiate Institute (NACI), 2580 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON

DAREarts, a Canadian charity (No. 88691 7764 RR0002) that empowers at-risk kids using the arts, presents its Winter Showcase, presenting performances by over 130 children, grades 4 through 8, from 13 Rexdale area schools. With the theme "Promenade Through Time," the Showcase features visual art, fashion, drama, dance, music and film, created by the youths with arts professionals, that time-travels from the Renaissance to hip hop. Highlights include Juno-nominated musician Glenn Marais alongside Grade 8 students and David Wall, blues artist and Jazz.FM91's Director of Community Outreach and Education, alongside Grade 7 students. Participating schools are: Albion Heights JMS, Beaumonde Heights JMS, Boys Leadership Academy, Chalkfarm JS, Claireville JS, Cookstown Central PS, Elmbank JMA, The Elms JMS, Greenholme JMS, Humberwood Downs JMA, Melody Village JS, Smithfield MS and West Humber JMS.

This event is critical at a time when many of our young people face difficult choices. Bullying, peer pressure, youth violence and delinquency are just a few of the harsh, daily realities. With a severe lack of leadership opportunities or creative outlets, kids often become targets of negative influences. DAREarts closes the opportunity gap by giving these kids artistic, learning and personal development opportunities throughout the year.

DAREarts operates nationally and is centred around the power of the arts and the DARE principles of Discipline, Action, Responsibility and Excellence. DAREarts' Toronto program works with 9 to 14 year olds from schools in high-priority neighbourhoods, empowering them to become leaders. Select schools choose two students from Grades 4 to 8 who are in need of leadership opportunities. DAREarts Lead Teacher, Laura MacKinnon, and a team of arts professionals take the children to many arts venues across Toronto, including the AGO, the Aga Khan Museum, DAIS, Ballet Jorgen, the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, and the Toronto School of Art, where they explore cultures and create themselves. After each DAREarts Day, the student 'delegates' are tasked with going back to their home schools to peer teach their classmates what they have learned, becoming sharers of knowledge and cultures in the process. The annual Winter Showcase is a celebration of all they have learned in the program, and a testament to their potential as future leaders.

"I'm so proud of what these children have achieved in building their confidence and courage to be leaders," says DAREarts founder Marilyn Field. "Their inner discipline, talent and creativity is proof that, with the right opportunity, our kids can achieve anything."

Established 21 years ago, DAREarts has reached over 200,000 kids, giving many the necessary skills to avoid the pitfalls of drugs, guns and gangs and, instead, take up the arms of paint brushes, voices, instruments and acting. DAREarts thanks national supporter Northbridge Insurance and lead supporters Anne Livingston, Scotiabank, TD Bank Group, and the Ontario Arts Council, an agency of the Government of Ontario. Local Education Partners include The Toronto District School Board (TDSB).